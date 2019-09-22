

The Associated Press





The Latest on the 71st annual Emmy Awards, being presented at the Microsoft Theater (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Billy Porter didn't disappoint on the Emmys carpet from his head to his feet.

The 50-year-old star of "Pose" wore a striped silver crystal suit by Michael Kors Couture, topped by a dramatic black hat with a huge swoop by Stephen Jones Millinery.

His platform shoes helped him "be a little taller."

Porter says his fashion esthetic boils down to "always be playful, always have fun and always make a statement. It's fashion as activism."

Porter could make Emmy history as the first openly gay man to win best actor in a drama series.

Porter says he's "so grateful that I've lived long enough to see a day that looks like this.

------

4:30 p.m.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen win the Emmys early bird award.

They were in their seats an hour before show time Sunday afternoon, just sitting and chatting and browsing the program, while most celebrities were waiting until the very last minute to take their seats in Microsoft Theater.

Danson is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role in NBC's afterlife show "The Good Place."

"This is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia had the crowd buzzing minutes later as he made his entrance. Flanked by two dates -- his parents -- Ventimiglia paused and said "wait a minute" as he took his phone out of his pocket, posed and instructed them to turn around for a selfie with the grand Emmys stage as the backdrop.

Ventimiglia is up for lead actor in a drama series.

------

4 p.m.

The carpet outside may be bustling and sweltering, but it's calm and cool inside the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles with just over an hour to go until the Emmy Awards begin.

A few attendees are taking their seats Sunday afternoon as members of the production crew polish and sweep the big stage to get it ready for the cameras.

Others are taking their time in the lobby, some hoping to catch a glimpse of a few stars, others just stocking up on sustenance for the big show. Concession options include champagne, beer, popcorn, pretzels and candy bars and gummy bears.

The show starts and the telecast begins on Fox at 5 p.m.

------

3:45 p.m.

"Veep" has come to an end, but the Emmys represent one last bash for the cast led by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Her co-star Sam Richardson says the actors and crew would normally be going back to work on a new season by now, but the show has already filmed its finale.

He says the Emmys offer a chance for the cast to see each other and "be a family again for at least one more night."

Unlike some other shows ending their runs whose finales fans have grumbled about, Richardson believes "Veep" "really stuck the landing at the end."

It's nominated for comedy series and Louis-Dreyfus is again vying for lead comedy actress, a category she has dominated over the years.

Richardson brightened at the suggestion of a possible "Veep" movie.

He laughed and said, "Let's all work together to make that happen."