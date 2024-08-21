Entertainment

    • Alicia Silverstone is 'alive and well' after concern over her possibly poisonous snack

    Alicia Silverstone seen in January, is ‘alive and well’ after concern over her possibly poisonous snack. (Monica Schipper / Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Alicia Silverstone seen in January, is ‘alive and well’ after concern over her possibly poisonous snack. (Monica Schipper / Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    No need to worry about Alicia Silverstone, you guys.

    The “Clueless” star sparked concern after she posted on TikTok video in which she took a bite into what some of her followers speculated was poisonous fruit.

    “I’ve discovered something that I can’t figure out what it is and I need your help,” Silverstone said as she showed off the seeded fruit from a plant as she was strolling in the UK. “I just bit into it because it was on the street and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not.”

    @aliciasilverstone

    What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out. 🤔

    ♬ original sound - Alicia Silverstone

    The camera then pans to the bush, resembling the nightshade plant Solanum pseudocapsicum, which has somewhat poisonous fruit. Some commenters worried after Silverstone appeared to go quiet on social media.

    Silverstone eased those tensions when she posted an update on her verified Instagram on Monday night.

    “Alive and well!,” the caption read on a photo of her laying on her stomach. “Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow.”

    Good thing she totally paused on consuming it.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    They all say they've got the Holy Grail. So who's right?

    You enter a special chapel or museum, where the holiest of items resides. Behind a glass case stands the stuff of legend: the Holy Grail. Believers flock to see them and pray over them. But which is the real grail – and does it even exist?

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News