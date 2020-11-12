TORONTO -- Days after her husband's death, Alex Trebek's wife Jean paid tribute to him with a heartfelt message thanking fans for their support and sharing an intimate photo of them from their wedding day.

In an Instagram post published Wednesday, Jean Trebek said she and her family wanted to sincerely thank people for their "compassionate messages and generosity" in the days after her husband's death on Sunday.

"Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much," she wrote. "Many blessings to all."

Trebek, who was the beloved host of the long-running gameshow "Jeopardy!," died at the age of 80 following a battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He and his wife Jean had been together for more than 30 years and had two children together, Matthew, 29, and Emily, 27.

Trebek also has another daughter, Nicky, 53, from a previous marriage.

Jean Trebek also shared a black-and-white photo from their wedding day in 1990, in which Alex can be seen slipping a wedding ring on to his wife's finger.