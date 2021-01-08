The last of Alex Trebek's 8,200 episodes as host of 'Jeopardy!' will air tonight.

The Canadian-born host died November 8th at the age of 80 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek had pre-taped several weeks of shows that have continued to air -- recording the final episode just 10 days before he died.

Executive producer Mike Richards says there is a reason why Trebek continued hosting throughout his 18-month cancer fight.

Richards says Trebek loved the show -- and everything it stood for.

Trebek's last week of shows was originally scheduled to air on Christmas week, but the show held them back until now to give Trebek's final week wider exposure.

There are no goodbye speeches to end the show -- Trebek simply says "We'll see you next time."