

CTVNews.ca Staff





Alex Trebek is recovering from surgery for a subdermal hematoma caused by a fall, but says he’ll be back on Jeopardy! soon.

The host of the long-running gameshow called his injury a “slight medical problem,” in a statement posted to YouTube on Thursday.

It was “a subdermal hematoma -- blood clots on the brain – caused by a fall I endured about two months ago,” he said.

He was back home two days after the surgery.

“The prognosis is excellent and I expect to be back in the studio taping more ‘Jeopardy!’ programs very, very soon,” he said.

Last November, Trebek was invested into the Order of Canada. The Sudbury-born star told CTV’s Omar Sachedina why the U.S. show often includes Canadian trivia.

"I’ll tell you a secret. Our head writer is a Canadian from Montreal. That’s how we manage to sneak in the stuff," he said.

Trebek has hosted more than 7,600 episodes of Jeopardy! since it first started airing in 1984.