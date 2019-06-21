Alex Trebek receives standing ovation at NHL Awards
Alex Trebek accepts the award for outstanding game show host for "Jeopardy!" at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 7:51AM EDT
“Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek says he's feeling upbeat when it comes to his battle with pancreatic cancer.
The legendary game-show host received a standing ovation at the NHL Awards show in Las Vegas, where he presented the Hart Trophy to Nikita Kucherov.
Trebek told the crowd that he has a few low days, usually following a round of chemotherapy.
The hockey league's Awards show was one of Trebek's first public appearances since announcing his diagnosis.