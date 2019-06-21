

The Associated Press





“Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek says he's feeling upbeat when it comes to his battle with pancreatic cancer.

The legendary game-show host received a standing ovation at the NHL Awards show in Las Vegas, where he presented the Hart Trophy to Nikita Kucherov.

Trebek told the crowd that he has a few low days, usually following a round of chemotherapy.

The hockey league's Awards show was one of Trebek's first public appearances since announcing his diagnosis.