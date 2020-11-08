TORONTO -- Alex Trebek, the Canadian broadcaster who found fame in the United States as a game show host, has died at the age of 80.

A tweet from the account of the game show "Jeopardy!", which Trebek had hosted since 1984, confirmed that the Sudbury, Ont. native had died.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the account tweeted.

A cause of death was not immediately made public. Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he had been battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In an interview with CTV News last December, he said he had some regrets about going public with his diagnosis. In addition to the physical toll wrought by chemotherapy, he said, he found it mentally difficult to stay strong and optimistic for the many fans who came to him looking for support.

Still, the five-time Emmy Award-winner said, he was able to draw on strength from his wife and children to persevere, continue his fight and make more than a few generous gestures during this final year.

Those included touching videos in which he updated his many fans on his condition, donations to the University of Ottawa and a surprise cameo appearance at the NHL Entry Draft, where he helped the Ottawa Senators make their first selection. Trebek worked in Ottawa and was considered for a hosting spot on "Hockey Night in Canada" before he moved to the U.S.

Trebek's memoir "The Answer Is...Reflections on My Life" was released in July.