

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, according to a video statement.

The long-time “Jeopardy!” host made the statement in a video on the game show’s YouTube channel.

“Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” Trebek says in the video.

Trebek joked that he must remain host of “Jeopardy!” in part because his contract requires him to continue his role for another three years. Trebek signed the contract back in October.

The 78-year-old from Sudbury, Ont. has been the host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984.

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer is just 3 per cent.

“With the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” Trebek said.

Stage 4 is the final stage of pancreatic cancer and generally means the disease has spread to other parts of the body, typically the liver, lungs or bones.

