TORONTO -- Alex Lifeson says he's downsizing his belongings in hopes that it will help close a chapter on his past with Rush.

It's been nearly five years since the rock band hung up their instruments as late drummer Neil Peart struggled with health issues and the Toronto guitarist says at times he's found himself "stuck" beneath their incredible legacy. Peart died of brain cancer in January 2020.

So, the 68-year-old decided to make some big changes to eliminate some of that weight – including selling a country house and making plans to auction off 63 guitars he owns next month.

Lifeson says he's confident becoming a "little leaner" on mementoes will help him look toward "things on the horizon" instead.

One of his new priorities is Envy of None, an alternative-rock act he recently helped create that's miles away from Rush's sound.

The four-piece band, fronted by female singer Maiah Wynne from Portland, Ore., releases their self-titled debut album on Friday.

"Envy of None has been so liberating for me personally because it is a move forward into another area, taking other chances," Lifeson says.

"I don't want to be (what) somebody expects. I've done what I've done. I'm just a guy … and I love doing this. That's all that's important to me."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2022.