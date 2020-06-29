TORONTO -- Alessia Cara emerged the top winner at this year's Juno Awards, picking up three trophies in the streaming ceremony.

The 23-year-old pop singer from Brampton, Ont., picked up both artist and songwriter of the year.

She also pocketed the pop album prize for her 2018 release "The Pains of Growing."

Cara was the leading nominee with six nods.

She was also originally supposed to host the Junos in Saskatoon, before they were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cara responded to her stunning win via Twitter with a simple: "um whaaaaaaat."

More coming.