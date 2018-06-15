

Relaxnews





After teasing her new track on social media over the past week, Canadian singer Alessia Cara has taken the wraps off "Growing Pains."

"thank you guys for being the best and waiting for me on the other side. I hope it's been worth the wait. gonna go to bed and not sleep for the next 2 years x," Cara tweeted shortly after announcing the track's release.

"Growing pains are keeping me up at night," Cara sings in the chorus to the pop song, which is accompanied by a lyric video in which she runs, plays and rides a bike dressed in an oversized suit.