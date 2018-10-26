

Relaxnews





Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara has announced she'll be dropping her second album, "The Pains of Growing," in November and has revealed its cover art and track listing.

Cara released the first single off the album, "Growing Pains," back in June, and has since shared the tracks "A Little More" and "Trust My Lovely," which will also feature on the album.

The full track listing follows:

"Growing Pains" "Not Today" "I Don't Want To" "7 Days" "Trust My Lonely" "Wherever I Live" "All We Know" "A Little More" "Comfortable" "Nintendo Game" "Out of Love" "Girl Next Door" "My Kind" "Easier Said" "Growing Pains (Reprise)"

"The Pains of Growing" will be Cara's first LP since 2015's "Know It All," her major label debut, and her first since she was named Best New Artist at this year's Grammy Awards.

The album will drop November 30 and is available to pre-order now.