Alec Baldwin says he's going to interview Woody Allen on Instagram Live

Alec Baldwin says he's going to interview Woody Allen on Instagram Live

Alec Baldwin is planning to interview filmmaker Woody Allen in an Instagram Live on June 28. (Getty/CNN) Alec Baldwin is planning to interview filmmaker Woody Allen in an Instagram Live on June 28. (Getty/CNN)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social