Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute punch
Actor Alec Baldwin chats to reporters on the red carpet for the premiere of the film "The Public" during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sunday, September 9, 2018. (Tijana Martin/ The Canadian Press)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 2:41PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Alec Baldwin has been arrested for allegedly punching someone during a dispute over a New York City parking spot.
Police say the actor was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. Friday in Manhattan's West Village neighbourhood.
A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.