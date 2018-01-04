Albert Schultz resigns from Soulpepper in wake of allegations
Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 10:10AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 4, 2018 5:39PM EST
TORONTO - Soulpepper Theatre Company founding artistic director Albert Schultz has resigned after four actresses accused him of sexual assault and harassment.
The company says its board has accepted Schultz's resignation, effective immediately.
Alan Dilworth will serve as acting artistic director.
More to come...