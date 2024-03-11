Al Pacino says his brief best picture Oscar presentation was 'a choice by the producers'

Baby born on Air Canada flight bound for Toronto
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
There was no envelope mix up at the Oscars on Sunday, but there was some confusion in the audience when Al Pacino announced “Oppenheimer” had won best picture.
The “Godfather” star revealed the winner of the night’s top prize by saying, “Ten wonderful films were nominated, but only one will take the award for best picture. I have to go to the envelope for that, and I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see ‘Oppenheimer.’ Yes. Yes.”
Pacino’s quick and casual announcement seemed to give some in the Dolby Theatre pause before the audience began to applaud and the orchestra started playing as the cast and crew of “Oppenheimer” made their way to the stage.
In a statement issued Monday through a representative about the somewhat confounding moment, Pacino said his presentation was a reflection of the instructions given to him by the telecast’s producers.
“There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the best picture award. I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony,” he said in a statement. “I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented.”
Indeed, in an effort keep the show from running over at the end of the night, clips from several of the best picture nominees ran throughout the Oscars broadcast. (The show ended up finishing early.)
Pacino added: “I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful. I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight, and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement.”
Earlier on Monday, a source close to production told CNN the same – that Pacino’s delivery was part of a “predetermined creative decision,” and the legendary actor was “never supposed to announce the nominees” before revealing the winner.
Pacino was given direction to be fairly swift on the stage, according to this production source, but the way he delivered the line was just Pacino’s own spin.
“The way he announced it at the end was just Al Pacino being Pacino,” the individual said.
Moments before Pacino took the stage, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel had made a joke about needing to tear up the envelope that had Emma Stone’s name on it for best actress for “Poor Things,” a reference to the best picture mix up of 2017, when “La La Land” was accidentally named the winner before it was announced that “Moonlight” had actually won.
According to Bill Kramer, chief executive of the Academy, Pacino’s delivery was no repeat of past Oscar drama.
“Everything went beautifully,” Kramer told the New York Times. “He was just having fun up there.”
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
An 80-year-old man who was hit by a car on the side of a Vancouver Island highway has died from his injuries, and police say he likely saved a stranger's life in the moments before he was struck.
A monument commemorating a Nazi-led military unit of Ukrainian soldiers has been removed from an Ontario cemetery after years of controversy surrounding the site.
Scientists believe hot magma will erupt under the Pacific Ocean floor in deep waters off Vancouver Island after they detected up to 200 small earthquakes per hour in the area.
A longtime Mar-a-Lago employee who is a central witness in the investigation into former U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents is now speaking publicly because he believes that voters should hear the truth about his former boss and the case before the November election.
A driver has been charged after a wheel separated from their vehicle and shattered the windshield of another car on a major Toronto highway.
In an age when digital editing tools are more widespread and easier than ever to use, what even is a photo anymore?
Footage has surfaced on social media of a raccoon milling about the dining room of a McDonalds restaurant in Scarborough over the weekend.
A former B.C. detective says the province needs to step up and offer more education to prevent young people from being recruited into gangs.
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,193 per month in February, marking a 10.5 per cent jump year-over-year and the fastest annual growth since September 2023.
Cruise ships are once again docking in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour as the industry prepares for a record-breaking season.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has apologized for 'confusion' caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace.
Nick Burks, 37, and a friend — both experienced and carrying avalanche air bags and beacons — were backcountry skiing the chute on Gunsight Mountain on Wednesday, near Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced an additional US$100 million to finance the deployment of a multinational force mission to Haiti following a meeting with Caribbean leaders in Jamaica to halt the country’s violent crisis.
Five people, including three children, were killed in western Illinois when a school bus and semitruck collided on a highway Monday, authorities said.
With Boeing facing multiple government investigations, the company needs to make "a serious transformation" around its safety and manufacturing quality, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday.
Students and teachers can discuss sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms, provided it’s not part of instruction, under a settlement reached Monday between Florida education officials and civil rights attorneys who had challenged a state law which critics dubbed "Don't Say Gay."
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she stopped at a recently built downtown Victoria rental apartment building Monday before meeting with British Columbia Premier David Eby, where housing was slated to top the agenda.
MPs agreed on Monday to launch a limited new parliamentary examination of Canada's prison transfer policies, in light of the new attention around the 2022 decision to transfer notorious Canadian killer Luka Magnotta from a maximum- to medium-security prison.
Canada is sending an official to attend an emergency meeting in Jamaica on Monday, following an invite from Caribbean leaders who want to discuss escalating gang violence in Haiti.
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
For many, a morning routine is not complete without a cup of joe. While rare, there is always a potential for caffeine intoxication if a person is drinking irresponsibly.
Diabetes weight-loss therapy drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, are being studied to see whether they can improve health in other ways.
Marine researchers on a mission to record life hidden in the world's oceans have reported they found about 100 potential new species — including one mystery starlike creature.
An estimated 19.5 million people watched Sunday night's 96th Academy Awards ceremony on ABC. That's the biggest number drawn by the telecast in four years.
There was no envelop mix up at the Oscars on Sunday, but there was some confusion in the audience when Al Pacino casually announced 'Oppenheimer' had won best picture.
Oscars host and late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday called out former President Donald Trump on stage after Trump insulted Kimmel and his hosting on social media.
A private equity fund is initiating insolvency proceedings against Atlantic newspaper owner SaltWire Network Inc., claiming it owes tens of millions of dollars after several years of mismanagement.
Reddit on Monday said it expects to price shares between US$31 and US$34 each when it makes its long-anticipated initial public offering, which will make it the first social media company to go public in years.
The survey comes as policymakers and children's advocates are growing increasingly concerned with teens' relationships with their phones and social media.
Many companies had to manage employee discontent when calling them back to the office as risks from the Covid-19 pandemic eased. And now that they’re back, employers are having to address a new issue: some employees have forgotten how to behave in the office.
What do you do on those nights where you just know sleep isn’t coming — or, at least, not without a fight?
Two dogs died over the weekend during Alaska’s annual Iditarod sled dog race, marking the first deaths during the race in five years and renewing calls to end the 1,609-kilometre competition that sees mushers and their canine teams traverse mountain ranges, a frozen river and sea ice — often during treacherous weather.
Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris is out for the rest of the season after getting shoulder surgery.
Tyler Toffoli and Colin Miller – who were acquired from the New Jersey Devils before the NHL trade deadline – touched down in Winnipeg Sunday and will suit up for their new team Monday night.
U.S. auto-safety regulators on Monday launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
Porsche today introduced the most powerful production, or mass-produced, car it has ever made. The electric 1,093-horsepower Taycan Turbo GT, coming to market this summer, has already set two race track speed record for an electric car. It even beat one set by a Tesla Model S by a gigantic 18 seconds.
