    • Al Pacino says being a new dad at 84 is a 'mini miracle'

    Al Pacino, pictured here in 2023, is enjoying being a late-in-life dad. (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Al Pacino, pictured here in 2023, is enjoying being a late-in-life dad. (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Al Pacino is enjoying being a late-in-life dad.

    The legendary actor talked about being a father to a brood, including to 16-month-old Roman with producer Noor Alfallah, in a new interview with People.

    “It’s just so wonderful to have children,” the 84-year-old father of four said.

    “For me, I loved it,” Pacino said. “It changed me for, if you want to say, the better. It changed me for life. And the idea that you’re throwing your focus on other humans who happen to be your children … there’s the love.”

    He is also the father of Julie, 34, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton and Olivia, 23, with actress Beverly D’Angelo.

    “The Godfather” star reflected on having a new baby as an octogenerian.

    “Well, it’s always the same. It’s always the same,” he said. “It’s a mini miracle. That’s all I can say.”

    Pacino has written a new memoir, titled “Sonny Boy.”

    He told the New York Times in a recent interview that having his youngest was part of his inspiration to pen the book.

    “That’s one of the reasons, of course,” he said. “And that has been a campaign for me to stick around a little longer, if it’s possible.”

    “Sonny Boy” will be published on October 15.

