Al Pacino, 83, is set to become a father again

Al Pacino in New York City on April 19, 2023. (Source: Dominik Bindl / Getty Images via CNN) Al Pacino in New York City on April 19, 2023. (Source: Dominik Bindl / Getty Images via CNN)

Personality changes, confusion could be key signs your liver is failing

Imagine being struck with a sudden onset of confusion, struggling to think of words or to recognize your surroundings — and even ending up in the emergency department because of it. No, this isn’t a description of dementia, but of a common complication that can arise from serious liver disease.

