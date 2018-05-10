Ai Weiwei ceramics to exhibit at the Gardiner Museum in Toronto next year
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei arrives for the UK Premiere of Human Flow in London, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 2:17PM EDT
TORONTO -- An exhibition of ceramic and porcelain works by Chinese dissident, artist and activist Ai Weiwei will open in Toronto next year.
The Gardiner Museum will house "Ai Weiwei: Unbroken," which looks at the link between such pieces and his exploration of social justice themes.
The museum says it will mark Ai's first major exhibition in Canada since a retrospective of his work opened at the Art Gallery of Ontario in 2013.
The exhibition will feature "significant early ceramic works," many of which will be displayed in Toronto for the first time.
The human rights activist has many artistic mediums but the museum says "ceramics occupies a special place in his practice."
The museum adds that Ai's early works in clay "remain as potent today as ever, and demonstrate the medium's ability to address contemporary issues and spark important discussions."
�� BIG NEWS! An exhibition of major ceramic works by #AiWeiWei, one of the world’s most influential living artists and human rights activists, is coming to the Gardiner next February: https://t.co/UEPQcbz2OT pic.twitter.com/Kgz5j6inGr— Gardiner Museum (@gardinermuseum) May 10, 2018