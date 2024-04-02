After welcoming guests for 67 years, the Tropicana Las Vegas casino's final day has arrived

BREAKING Dogs kill 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton: police
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
In the 1971 film “Diamonds are Forever,” James Bond stays in a swanky suite at the Tropicana Las Vegas.
“I hear that the Hotel Tropicana is quite comfortable,” Agent 007 says.
It was the Tropicana's heyday. The lavish casino was a frequent haunt of the legendary Rat Pack, while its past under the mob cemented its place in Vegas lore.
But after welcoming guests for 67 years, the doors to the Las Vegas Strip's third-oldest casino will be chained shut at noon Tuesday. Demolition is slated for October to make room for a US$1.5 billion Major League Baseball stadium — part of the city's latest rebrand as a hub for sports entertainment.
Construction equipment is parked in back of the Tropicana hotel-casino Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The casino, which is closing April 2, will be demolished to make room for a proposed baseball stadium. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher
Robert “Videobob” Moseley was among the final guests to check out of the Tropicana before it closes for good at lunchtime. Sad to see the landmark go, Moseley paid US$600 for a standard room and spent the previous night at the casino with friends.
“We're losing this iconic part of Vegas," Moseley said. “They're gonna kill Vegas.”
Charlie Granado, a bartender at the Tropicana, said it's a bittersweet ending for the place he's called a second home for 38 years.
“It’s time. It’s ran its course,” Granado said. “It makes me sad but on the other hand, it’s a happy ending.”
The population of Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, had just surpassed 100,000 when the Tropicana opened on a Strip surrounded by vast, open desert. It cost US$15 million to build three stories with 300 rooms split into two wings.
Its manicured lawns and flashy showroom earned it the nickname “Tiffany of the Strip.” There was a towering tulip-shaped fountain near the entrance, mosaic tiles and mahogany-paneled walls throughout.
Black and white photographs from that time give a view into what it was like inside the walls of the Tropicana at its height when it played host to A-list stars — from Elizabeth Taylor and Debbie Reynolds to Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.
Mel Tormé and Eddie Fisher performed at the Tropicana. Gladys Knight and Wayne Newton have held residencies there.
In a city known for reinvention, the Tropicana itself underwent major changes as Las Vegas evolved. Two hotel towers were added in later years. In 1979, the casino's now-beloved US$1 million green-and-amber stained glass ceiling was installed above the casino floor.
Barbara Boggess was 26 when she started working at the Tropicana in 1978 as a linen room attendant.
“The Tropicana was pretty much sitting here all by itself,” Boggess said. “It was desert all around. It used to take me 10 minutes to get to work. Now it takes an hour.”
Lights adorn vacant rooms at the Tropicana hotel-casino Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Now 72, Boggess has seen the Tropicana through its many iterations. There was the 1980s rebrand as “The Island of Las Vegas,” with a swim-up blackjack table at the pool, and the South Beach-themed renovation completed in 2011.
Today, only the low-rise hotel room wings remain of the original Tropicana structure. Yet the casino still conjures up vintage Vegas nostalgia.
“It does give an old Vegas vibe. When you first walk in, you see the stained glass and the low ceilings," JT Seumala, a Las Vegas resident who visited the casino in March, said. "It does feel like you step back in time for a moment.”
Seumala and his husband stayed at the Tropicana as a way to pay tribute to the landmark. They roamed the casino floor and hotel, turning down random hallways and exploring the convention center. They tried their luck at blackjack and roulette and made conversation with a cocktail server who had worked there for 25 years. At the end of their stay, they pocketed a few red US$5 poker chips to remember the mob-era casino.
Behind the scenes of the casino’s opening decades ago, the Tropicana had ties to organized crime, largely through reputed mobster Frank Costello.
Plants grow around the shuttered pool area at the Tropicana hotel-casino Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Weeks after the grand opening, Costello was shot in the head in New York. Police found in his coat pocket a piece of paper with the Tropicana’s exact earnings figure and mention of “money to be skimmed” for Costello’s associates, according to The Mob Museum.
By the 1970s, federal authorities investigating mobsters in Kansas City charged more than a dozen mob operatives with conspiring to skim nearly US$2 million in gambling revenue from Las Vegas casinos, including the Tropicana. Charges connected to the Tropicana alone resulted in five convictions.
But the famed hotel-casino also saw many years of mob-free success. It was home to the city's longest running show, “Folies Bergere.” The topless revue, imported from Paris, featured what is now one of the most recognizable Las Vegas icons: the feathered showgirl.
During its nearly 50-year run, “Folies Bergere” featured elaborate costumes and stage sets, original music that at one time was played by a live orchestra, line dancers, magic shows, acrobats and comedy. The cabaret was featured in the 1964 Elvis Presley film “Viva Las Vegas.”
Shut down slot machines adorn the casino floor in preparation for closing the Tropicana hotel-casino Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Today, the site at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip intersects with a major thoroughfare named for the Tropicana. It is surrounded by towering megaresorts that Las Vegas is now known for.
But nearby are the homes of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, who left Oakland, California, in 2020, and the city’s first major league professional team, the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.
The ballpark planned for the land beneath the Tropicana is expected to open in 2028.
“There’s a lot of controversy as far as if it should stay or should it go,” Seumala said. “But the thing that I do love about Vegas is that it’s always reinventing itself.”
For a few precious minutes next Monday, countless Canadians may marvel as the sky darkens and the moon slips directly between the Earth and sun, a rare and remarkable spectacle in the cosmic ballet, not seen in much of Canada for decades.
Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died.
The federal government is launching a new $6 billion 'Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund' meant to speed up construction and upgrade key components needed to support building more homes such as waste and water infrastructure.
Basil Borutski, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing three women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015, has died in custody.
Shannen Doherty says she's letting some things go as she lives with stage 4 breast cancer.
Although a private browsing mode known as 'Incognito' in Google's widely used Chrome browser has been available for nearly a decade, a legal settlement involving the way it works has casting new attention on this commonly available setting.
Four people have been arrested after a Pokémon card valued at $7,000 was stolen north of Toronto over the weekend.
The B.C. government has proposed new tenancy protections designed to prevent some "unfair rent increases" and "bad-faith evictions," officials announced Tuesday.
The cost of enrolling in the Nexus trusted-traveller program is set to increase by 140 per cent.
Alberta RCMP says its members are continuing to maintain public safety at a carbon tax protest west of Calgary and say members of a similar demonstration were involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
Eight cruise passengers left behind in the African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe have been struggling for days to catch up with their Norwegian Cruise Line ship as it makes its way up the western coast of Africa.
Inmates in New York are suing the state corrections department over the decision to lock down prisons during next Monday's total solar eclipse.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Taiwan, artificial intelligence and security issues Tuesday in a call meant to demonstrate a return to regular leader-to-leader dialogue between the two powers.
NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg has proposed a US$107 billion, five-year package of military aid to Ukraine that would give the Western alliance a more direct role in providing support to Kyiv, five diplomats said on Tuesday.
An Israeli airstrike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza reverberated around the world Tuesday, as friends and relatives mourned the losses of those who were delivering food to besieged Palestinians with the charity World Central Kitchen.
A fire engulfed a popular Istanbul nightclub Tuesday during renovations, trapping workers and employees inside and killing at least 29 people, officials and reports said. Several people, including managers of the club, were detained for questioning.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is requesting that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convene an emergency meeting with the country's premiers to discuss the federal carbon price.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada condemns an airstrike launched by the Israeli military that killed seven aid workers in the Gaza Strip.
A 61-year-old man with diabetes is speaking out after he was initially denied coverage for Ozempic due to what he later learned was a clerical error.
Do irrational thoughts sometimes crowd your mind, leaving you feeling worried or maybe even on the verge of a panic attack?
A man celebrating his 94th birthday at an Idaho restaurant with his family last Monday would’ve died had another patron not been there to come to his aid.
The White House on Tuesday directed NASA to establish a unified standard of time for the moon and other celestial bodies, as the U.S. aims to set international norms in space amid a growing lunar race among nations and private companies.
Over 200 names featured on a new open letter submitted by the Artist Rights Alliance non-profit calls on artificial intelligence tech companies, developers, platforms, digital music services and platforms to stop using AI 'to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.'
Don Hankey, the chairman and majority shareholder of Knight Specialty Insurance, said that the deal to underwrite former President Donald Trump's US$175 million bond in N.Y. came together quickly and that Trump posted all cash as collateral.
Tesla posted its first year-over-year drop in sales since the first year of the pandemic, as increased electric vehicle competition from Chinese and Western automakers ate into demand.
WestJet Encore pilots could go on strike as soon as April 17 after they approved a strike mandate Tuesday, increasing the prospect of headwinds after a bumpy year for the airline's owner.
There are plenty of reasons why many health professionals don’t want you on a restrictive diet.
The American Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated US$1.09 billion after no one matched the six numbers drawn Monday night, continuing a three-month winless streak for the top prize.
Winnipeg-born linesman, Ryan Galloway, has officially put on his stripes for the last time.
German soccer authorities will redesign the number '4' on the country’s national jerseys amid claims it resembles a logo used by Nazi paramilitary units.
Ronel Blanco struck out seven and walked two in the Astros' 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
A man and a woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland are facing criminal charges after Mounties on Vancouver Island recovered a stolen pickup truck, according to police.
British Columbia had more people moving out to other provinces in 2023 than those coming in the opposite direction for the first time in more than a decade, according to figures from Statistics Canada.
Torontonians eager to catch a glimpse of the upcoming total solar eclipse would be wise to hit the road and head out of town next Monday.
GO Transit service along the Barrie line has been impacted by a fatality on the tracks near Rutherford Station in Vaughan
A Toronto-area cop has been temporarily demoted after entering a peace bond on allegations of domestic assault and admitting to mocking a man in custody who was suffering from mental health issues.
Alberta's police watchdog will be investigating an incident in Calgary on Tuesday that saw a dog shot to death by an officer in the Manchester industrial area.
The Ottawa Police Service says two officers were left with serious injuries following a stolen vehicle investigation over the weekend.
Ottawa could see 15 to 25 mm of rain, "significant" snow and strong winds over the next few days, as a spring storm blows through eastern Ontario this week. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, warning of heavy precipitation on Wednesday and Thursday.
After a stretch of dry weather through the Easter long weekend, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for snow this week. Montreal could see more than 10 centimetres of accumulation.
Montreal's bike-sharing service BIXI is getting a jump on spring, announcing it is opening over 60 per cent of its network Tuesday afternoon, its earliest start to the season ever.
Personal tracking devices like Apple AirTags were designed to help us find our keys or wallets. Police in the United States, however, are now investigating how the quarter-sized devices may be a tool in the arsenal of criminal gangs on this side of the border.
Police are conducting a large-scale investigation in north Edmonton.
One person is in custody in connection with an incident in west Edmonton on Monday evening.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across all three Maritime provinces warning of a multi-day snowfall event, with significant amounts possible in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
Haligonians should stay tuned for the next episode as Snoop Dogg is coming to the Scotiabank Centre this summer.
Manitoba's NDP government is set to introduce its first budget today since winning last October's election.
Winnipeg-born linesman, Ryan Galloway, has officially put on his stripes for the last time.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday they have signed Canadian wide receiver, Samuel Emilus, to a one-year contract extension.
The provincial government will be providing $400,000 to Hospitality Saskatchewan to address labour shortages in the industry.
For the second year in a row, Team Saskatchewan won the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland stopped in Kitchener Tuesday to announce a $400 million top up to the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund.
Environment Canada warns strong winds and rain are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s also potential for significant snowfall late Wednesday into Thursday.
Guelph police say a man has been arrested in connection to a serious assault late last month.
Five zebras seized from a rural property near Candiac, Sask. are now the sole responsibility of the City of Saskatoon.
Saskatchewan’s liquor regulator has paved the way for the province’s home brewers to serve their own at family events — with a special occasion permit.
Saskatoon police are investigating after a 71-year-old man was bear-sprayed and his vehicle vandalized in an east-side parking lot.
After a vehicle failed to stop for police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., a massive search for four suspects ended with arrests more than 200 kilometres away in Field.
A North Bay man has been found guilty of sexual assault in connection with an incident almost a decade ago involving a young victim.
The trial of a Sudbury man charged with three counts of first-degree murder resumed Tuesday with the defence taking aim at the testimony of a prosecution witness.
No one was home when a fire ripped through a home north of Lucan Tuesday morning, destroying the century old structure.
There is growing opposition to the end of obstetrical deliveries at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital. A petition has been started by a local woman calling for the department to stay open.
In Goderich Tuesday morning, 15 security guards that work at the salt mine are on strike. Members of Local 9597-34 of the United Steel Workers union hit the picket line on April 1 at 12:45 a.m.
Police in downtown Barrie are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a construction vehicle late Tuesday morning.
One person is dead after a GO train struck a vehicle at a crossing along the Barrie Line in Vaughan Tuesday.
A former Brampton fire captain accused of murdering his wife last year appeared alongside his lawyer inside the Collingwood, Ont., courthouse Tuesday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing, opting instead to move directly to Superior Court.
Workers at Windsor Salt Ojibway Mine have been laid off indefinitely, according to a spokesperson for Morton Salt.
Ontario farming and small business advocates joined Premier Doug Ford in criticizing the federal carbon tax on Tuesday, arguing it has cost them thousands of dollars out of pocket.
A petition to have the Chatham Coloured All-Stars inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame has racked up over 8,000 signatures. The petition, with a goal of 10,000 signatures, was started by Terri Coatsworth, a teacher from Chatham-Kent.
A man and a woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland are facing criminal charges after Mounties on Vancouver Island recovered a stolen pickup truck, according to police.
A stranded killer whale calf is showing signs of regular activity as it breaches every seven to 10 minutes in a lagoon near the northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
The City of Lethbridge is opening three seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday.
The City of Lethbridge is making it easier for residents to make their homes more energy efficient.
A Colorado low is approaching the northeast Tuesday evening bringing a mix of messy precipitation as temperatures drop briefly over the next few days.
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is hoping a new approach to traffic safety messaging will resonate with the public.
An Elliot Lake woman has been charged with mischief following an incident on the morning of Feb. 7.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
