Aerosmith to launch residency in Las Vegas next year
In this April 8, 2014 file photo, Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 11:16AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Aerosmith is the latest act to head to Las Vegas to launch a residency.
The rock band announced Wednesday that "Aerosmith: Deuces are Wild" would kick off April 6, 2019, at the Park Theater, where Lady Gaga will launch her residency in December.
Aerosmith announced 18 shows for April, June and July. Tickets, priced from $75 to $750, go on sale Aug. 24.
The Grammy-winning band, who released its self-titled debut in 1973, has hits like "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," "Janie's Got a Gun" and "Walk This Way."
They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, while Steven Tyler and Joe Perry made it into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013.
Aerosmith also includes Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford.
We’re taking Sin City by storm with our Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency, opening April of 2019 at Park Theater at Park MGM! Citi presale begins Monday 8/20 at 10am PT before public on sale Friday 8/24 at 10am! For all dates, VIP info & to buy tickets: https://t.co/LVcDrPMcsh pic.twitter.com/FDlTI8B56y— Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) August 15, 2018