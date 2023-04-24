Adele to be last 'Carpool Karaoke' guest with James Corden
The last time Adele appeared with James Corden doing "Carpool Karaoke," it went viral. Soon there will be an opportunity for that to happen again.
CBS announced Monday that the superstar singer will be the final guest for the segment on "The Late Late Show" with James Corden.
"During their second 'Carpool' together -- and Corden's last one as host of THE LATE LATE SHOW -- Adele surprises her longtime friend at home in the morning, waking him up and offering to drive the late-night host to work," according to a press announcement from the show. "Once in the car, Adele then turns the tables on Corden, asking him about past Carpools, pivotal moments in their friendship (including the time he tried, unsuccessfully, to prank her), and even a song she wrote that was inspired by an emotional conversation they shared."
It was this time last year that it was announced Corden would be leaving the late night show after eight seasons.
Adele's previous karaoke appearance was seven years ago and featured her rapping Nicki Minaj's lyrics in the hit Kanye West song, "Monster."
Here's how Canada plans to celebrate King Charles III's coronation
Canada's plans to commemorate King Charles III's coronation on May 6 will include a musical performance by Algonquin artists and a gun salute, Canadian Heritage revealed on Monday.
Four sticking points left at bargaining table with PSAC, federal government says
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved.
Transit association says more police, security needed on city buses, trains
Cities need to hire more security officers for their transit systems and give them more power to curb dangerous behaviour on trains and buses, the Canadian Urban Transit Association said Monday as it published a list of recommendations to respond to a recent spate of violent attacks on public transit.
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Incredible northern lights seen in parts of Canada they normally wouldn't be
A severe Level 4 geomagnetic storm caused a radiant show of aurora borealis that could be seen across southern Canada.
Most Canadians oppose recognizing King Charles as head of state: survey
Most Canadians do not want to recognize King Charles as head of state, and opposition to swearing an oath to him, singing 'God Save the King' at official ceremonies and putting his face on currency is even higher, according to new data from the Angus Reid Institute.
Sask. RCMP to release timeline of fatal James Smith Cree Nation stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release what it's calling a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation last year.
Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high
Global military spending grew for the eighth consecutive year in 2022 to an all-time high of US$2.24 trillion, with a sharp rise in Europe, chiefly due to Russian and Ukrainian expenditure, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
Spain exhumes fascist party founder Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera from Madrid mausoleum
The body of Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, the founder of Spain's fascist Falange movement, was exhumed from a Madrid mausoleum on Monday and transferred to a city cemetery.
China affirms ex-Soviet nations' sovereignty after uproar
The Chinese government said Monday it respects the sovereignty of former Soviet Union republics after Beijing's ambassador to France caused an uproar in Europe by saying they aren't sovereign nations.
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy
A Louisville police officer who fired the fatal shot that killed Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement in a county northeast of the city.
US facilitating land evacuation of private citizens in Sudan
The United States has begun facilitating the departure of private U.S. citizens who want to leave Sudan, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
Police say 5 wounded in ramming attack near Jerusalem market
A car ramming attack Monday near a popular Jerusalem market wounded five people and the driver was shot and killed, Israeli police said, as the country was set to memorialize its fallen soldiers.
House suspends after bill that recognizes Canadian artists fails to get a sponsor
The House of Commons took an unplanned break this morning after no member of Parliament came forward to sponsor the legislation it was set to debate. The House was scheduled to tackle a bill that would recognize the critical role artists and the arts play in every dimension of Canadian life.
Ottawa looks to allies to possibly evacuate Canadians stuck in Sudan
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is working with 'like-minded countries' to help citizens who remain in Sudan flee the country as an armed conflict there escalates.
Public service union strike day 6: Pickets target locations with more impact
One of Canada's largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.
Health Canada approves new antibody drug to help prevent serious RSV in babies
Health Canada has approved a new antibody drug to help protect babies from serious illness caused by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Nirsevimab, also known by its brand name Beyfortus, was authorized on April 19. It was developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi.
For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans
Republican lawmakers across the country are banning gender-affirming care for minors. Restrictions have gone into effect in eight states this year -- including conservative Utah and South Dakota -- and are slated to in at least nine more by next year.
How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000.
Another cheetah has died after relocation to India, the second in less than a month
A cheetah from Africa has died two months after being reintroduced to India as part of an intercontinental effort to revive the big cat in the country, the second animal from the program to have passed away in less than a month.
Young metal detectorist discovers 1,000-year-old Viking coins in Denmark
A young girl in Denmark made an astounding discovery with a metal detector last fall when she found nearly 300 silver coins that date back to the 980s, making them over 1000 years old.
'A dopamine slot machine': Study explores how TikTok can impact mental health
New research from the University of Minnesota explores how TikTok's algorithm can have both positive and negative impacts on users' mental health.
Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network
Fox News said Monday that it is parting ways with prime-time host Tucker Carlson, whose stew of grievances and political theories about Russia and the Jan. 6 insurrection had grown to define the network in recent years and influence GOP politics.
CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out at the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, CNN announced Monday.
Eric Braeden, Victor Newman on 'Young and the Restless,' reveals cancer diagnosis
Eric Braeden, one of the most famous actors in daytime television, has shared a video about his cancer diagnosis.
David's Bridal granted creditor protection in Canada amid bankruptcy hearings in U.S.
David's Bridal, the largest wedding gown store in North America, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. for the second time in five years.
Airlines 'left government no choice' but to beef up passenger rights: Minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines' use of loopholes around traveller compensation 'left government no choice' but to strengthen passenger rights rules.
Technology stocks down as S&P/TSX composite falls, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in technology stocks helped lead the way lower, while U.S. markets were mixed.
Royals release new photos of Prince Louis to mark fifth birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate have published two new photographs of their youngest son Louis to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday.
WATCH
WATCH | Moose sneaks into Alaska movie theatre, starts snacking on popcorn
Surveillance footage from a movie theatre in Alaska shows a moose wandering into the building and snacking on popcorn.
France bangs pots and pans in fresh anti-pension protest
A country renowned for its cuisine is turning to pots and pans to express discontent with French President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.
New report shows women's pro sports market is growing, lucrative in Canada
A new report shows women's professional sports leagues are 'significantly underdeveloped' in Canada and explains how investors can tap into the lucrative business.
Pogacar undergoes 'successful' wrist surgery after crash
Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar said Monday he was lucky to escape from his weekend crash at Liege--Bastogne--Liege with only a broken left wrist and he will start his recovery hoping to be ready for cycling's biggest race this year.
Kelvin Kiptum wins London Marathon in 2nd fastest time
Kelvin Kiptum collapsed to the ground after winning the London Marathon on Sunday and recording the second fastest time in history over the distance.
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.
'Park outside': GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk
General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.