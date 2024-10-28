Entertainment

    • Adele and Celine Dion share heartfelt embrace and shed tears in sweet concert encounter

    Share

    The “power of love” between singers Adele and Celine Dion knows no bounds.

    This was on full display on Saturday night during Adele’s concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where the two powerhouse vocalists were each brought to tears after an emotional interaction.

    While singing her song “Easy On Me,” Adele became visibly moved at the sight of Dion, who she approached for a hug that got the crowd roaring, according to footage posted online.

    By the end of the embrace, Dion was dabbing tears out of her eyes, appearing to be as overcome by the moment as Adele.

    Adele even asked the crowd to help her finish singing the song.

    At one point, Dion stood up to take a bow after Adele told the cheering crowd that Dion was “one of my favourite people of all time.”

    The moment took place at the very same venue that was built for Dion over two decades ago when she first launched her own Las Vegas residency “A New Day,” something Adele acknowledged during Saturday’s concert, according to another clip posted online.

    “It’s only ever been about this room,” Adele said, nodding to the significance of their shared residency venue. “This is just a full circle moment to me so it’s amazing.”

    Adele is in the final stretch of her Las Vegas residency. “Weekends with Adele,” which kicked off in January 2022, will conclude on Nov. 23.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump's Madison Square Garden event features crude and racist insults

    Donald Trump took the stage Sunday night at New York's Madison Square Garden to deliver his campaign's closing argument with the election nine days away after several of his allies used crude and racist insults toward U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and other critics of the former president.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News