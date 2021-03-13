A French actress stripped naked at the country's prestigious César Awards to demand more support for the country's struggling arts industry, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Corinne Masiero, 57, took to the stage at France's equivalent of the Oscars wearing a fake donkey skin and a blood stained dress to present the award for the best costume, before undressing.

The actress had "no culture no future" written on her torso, and "give us our art back, Jean" on her back, in a direct address to French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Cinemas and theaters have been closed since October 30, as announced two days earlier by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Protesters have this month occupied several large theaters across the country to demand "a reopening of cultural places, in compliance with health rules" according to a press release by students at the National Theater of Strasbourg.

On Thursday the government acknowledged that "the cultural industry is one of the sector that has been the most impacted by the covid-19 crisis," and announced an additional 20 million euros (US$24 million) in support of the sector.

Other figures used the César ceremony to take aim at the restrictions.

"Without political will, we won't be able to preserve our system, which is so virtuous. My children -- who are 6 and 8, wonderful age -- can go to Zara but not the cinema... it's incomprehensible," said producer and director Stephane Demoustier, referring to the high street clothes chain.

France's coronavirus death toll reached 90,146 on Friday, according to figures released by the French public health agency, as the government raised the alarm over rising pressure on hospitals in the Paris region.

Another 316 deaths were reported in hospitals nationwide on Friday, compared with 265 on Thursday, figures showed.