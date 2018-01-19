

Relaxnews





A rap mixtape called "Falling on Your Arse in 1999" recorded by the actor in the late 1990s under the pseudonym Tommy No 1 has now resurfaced on the internet.

The mixtape was unearthed on the web by a Reddit user. The description on the website hosting the recording reads: "Made in a bedroom 1999 these mixtapes were never really finished. Lyrics written and performed by Tom Hardy. Music written and produced by Ed Tracy."

The British actor's passion for music is no secret. In an interview with BBC Newsbeat in 2011, the actor explained that he tried to make it as a rapper while still in his teens.

"I started out rapping when I was 14 or 15. Because I come from a nice middle-class neighborhood it was a very hard sell. And I wasn't very good! I used to be with the guy who managed Leela James and Lauren Hill, Pras, the Fugees and all that. I worked out with Warren Riker and Gordon Williams. I've recorded loads of stuff but it's never been released."

Tom Hardy stars in the upcoming movie "Venom."

Listen to the mixtape: http://bit.ly/2roXLgS