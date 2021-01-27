Advertisement
Actor Seth Rogen to publish book about his life titled 'Yearbook' in May
In this Nov. 8, 2019 file photo, Seth Rogen speaks at the 33rd American Cinematheque Award in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
TORONTO -- Just when you thought Seth Rogen couldn't get any higher.
The actor, comedian, filmmaker and proud stoner has a deal with Crown -- the same Penguin Random House imprint that publishes the Obamas -- for his first book. It's called "Yearbook" and it's scheduled for May 11.
Rogen is also reading the audiobook, which comes out the same day.
In a statement from the publisher Wednesday purported to be from Rogen's mother, Sandy, she calls his literary endeavour "not really a memoir" but more like "a bunch of funny stories."
"He talks about doing stand-up when he was a kid (I drove him to all his shows!), his grandparents, high school, moving to L.A., meeting some famous people, things like that. If I'm being honest, I really wish there wasn't so much drug talk," Seth's mom supposedly says.
"Why does he need all that? It's like `We get it!' And some of the stories? I mean, they're entertaining, but I was just shocked they happened and he never told me!"