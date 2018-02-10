Actor Reg E. Cathey, known for 'House of Cards' and 'The Wire,' dead at 59
Reg E. Cathey, winner of the award for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for "House of Cards," poses in the press room at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, February 10, 2018 2:19PM EST
NEW YORK - Emmy-winning actor Reg E. Cathey, best known for "House of Cards" and "The Wire," has died.
Cathey died at age 59, according to a statement from Netflix published in numerous reports. No other details were given.
"The Wire" creator David Simon, announcing his death in a tweet on Friday, called him a "fine, masterful actor" and "delightful" person. Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock also tweeted tributes.
The Huntsville, Alabama native was known for his deep voice and down to earth characters. Cathey's portrayal of barbecue joint owner Freddy Hayes in "House of Cards" brought him three Emmy nominations and one win, in 2015. His other credits included "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation."