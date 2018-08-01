Actor Patrick Dempsey warns of online scam soliciting money
In this Nov. 23, 2014 file photo, Patrick Dempsey presents the award for pop/rock band, duo or group on stage at the 42nd annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 11:10AM EDT
LEWISTON, Maine -- Actor Patrick Dempsey says someone is impersonating him online and asking his fans to give money to either him or his Maine-based non-profit.
Dempsey tweeted on his verified account Monday that "people have been impersonating me and asking my fans for money (through social media)." Nancy Audet, spokeswoman for the Dempsey Centers in Lewiston and Portland, tells the Sun Journal that Dempsey is not asking anyone for money.
Audet says the scam has been going on for a while, saying people set up fake accounts and send messages pretending they are seeking money for the Dempsey Centers or the actor himself.
Dempsey was born in Maine and is best known for his role as Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd in "Grey's Anatomy." His Maine non-profit seeks to help those affected by cancer.
It has come to my attention that people have been impersonating me and asking my fans for money. Please do not ever talk to, or give money to anyone saying it is me. My official profile has a blue circle with a check mark. Please report any fake pages to FB, instagram,twitter. pic.twitter.com/4Keiyeo1gg— Patrick Dempsey (@PatrickDempsey) July 30, 2018