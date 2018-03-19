

Former "Glee" actor Matthew Morrison says his “heart is broken” after viewing footage allegedly taken on the set of his new movie that appears to show a caged dog being spun around before being dropped into a body of water.

Animal rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) released footage last week that it says it received from someone who recorded it last November on the Chinese set of the film “Crazy Alien.”

The footage appears to show a dog in a cage being hoisted up by a crane, spun around “out of control,” before being thrown into a waterway.

PETA says the “whistleblower” who sent them the video says the dog and the cage went underwater for several seconds before being retrieved.

The whistleblower alleges the director shot numerous takes of the scene over a two-hour period, never giving the dog a break.

In other scenes, the dog’s handler tormented the dog “into a frenzy” in order to get the dog to bark as loudly as possible.

The whistleblower called the day of filming “one of the worst animal cruelty acts I have ever seen.”

PETA says there are no laws protecting animals on film sets in China and that a live animal should not have been used in the scenes.

It says “Crazy Alien” -- the final instalment in a Chinese-language film trilogy by director Hao Ning -- is already using special effects and there’s “no excuse” for not using computer-generated images for the dog scenes.

PETA is calling on the public to boycott the film and for the cast to forfeit their salaries.

“We’re asking that the cast—including Glee actor Matthew Morrison—donate their salaries to animal-protection charities in China.”

Morrison expressed his shock at the footage on social media and said he would have intervened if he had been on set.

“My heart is broken to see any animal treated this way,” he tweeted. “Had I been on set or known about this, I would have made all efforts to stop this.”