NYACK, N.Y. - Actor Liev Schreiber is denying allegations that he attacked a local photographer while he was in suburban New York filming the popular Showtime series "Ray Donovan."

The 50-year-old has been hit with a harassment violation after photographer Sherwood Martinelli claimed Schreiber damaged his camera when he tried to photograph him on June 7.

On Tuesday, Schreiber appeared in a Nyack courthouse with his lawyer to ask a judge to dismiss the charges.

Schreiber tells The Journal News that he "never touched him." He says he was just very angry.

Martinelli, who was at the hearing snapping photos, calls Schreiber a "liar" and says "it's a total, complete miscarriage of justice."

The judge has set a Sept. 20 court date to decide on the dismissal motion.