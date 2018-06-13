Actor John Schneider released from jail in alimony dispute
Actor John Schneider talks about his career inside his home at John Schneider Studios in Holden, La., Thursday, April 7, 2016. It's taken decades, but the actor best known for his role on "The Dukes of Hazzard" TV series is finally doing what he always thought was his calling: producing films. His studio is located on 58 acres that includes a swamp and bamboo forest nestled against the Tickfaw River. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 7:59AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- "Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider is free hours after he was jailed for an alimony dispute.
The 58-year-old Schneider was released from the Los Angeles County Jail on Tuesday when his three-day sentence was cut short because of overcrowding.
The "Smallville" star told Fox News he cannot afford the payments to his estranged wife Elvira "Elly" Schneider. She filed for divorce in 2014 after 21 years of marriage; they have three adult children.
Schneider said he's "disheartened" with the system.
Schneider still faces the payments and community service.
He played Bo Duke on "The Dukes of Hazzard" from 1979 to 1985.