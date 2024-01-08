Entertainment

    • Actor Idris Elba leads knife crime campaign with symbolic display

    British actor Idris Elba stands in Parliament Square with clothing representing the human cost of U.K. knife crime in London, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) British actor Idris Elba stands in Parliament Square with clothing representing the human cost of U.K. knife crime in London, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    LONDON -

    Actor Idris Elba on Monday used his star power to launch a new campaign to combat knife crime in Britain, which has surged in recent years with many of the victims being teenage boys.

    Elba, known for roles in the television series "The Wire" and "Luther," is demanding an immediate ban on machetes and so-called "zombie knives" - bladed weapons originally inspired by zombie films.

    To kick-off his "Don't Stop Your Future" campaign, piles of neatly folded clothes were laid in rows across London's Parliament Square to represent those who have died from knife crime. They included an outfit donated by the family of a murdered teenager worn at the time of his death.

    "Every day, the feeling of helplessness in us parents grows bigger and bigger. If you have kids of a certain age, then you know – that feeling is relentless," Elba said on the campaign website.

    "Every walk to school. Every hug goodbye. You can't help but wonder if that's it; that's the last one."

    While fatal shootings are rare in Britain, knife crime is surging. In the year to June 2023 around 247 people lost their lives where a knife or sharp instrument was involved, with many of those dying being teenage boys or in their early 20s.

    In August last year the government announced a ban on machetes and zombie-style knives with no practical use, as well as an increase in the maximum penalty for the importation, manufacturing, possession and sale of these weapons and greater powers for police to seize them.

    But it is yet to legislate for the changes and Elba said parliament had not given it the focus it deserved.

    (Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Kate Holton and Angus MacSwan)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados

    Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News