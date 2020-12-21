TORONTO -- In his first Instagram post since coming out as transgender, 33-year-old actor Elliot Page thanked his fans for all the love and support he has received, calling it “the greatest gift.”

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” the Instagram caption reads. “Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe, be there for each other.”

Page then encouraged people – if they were able – to donate to two charities for the holidays.

TransSanta is an initiative started by “Pose” star Indya Moore, connecting people wanting to donate gifts to transgender kids, who can find the holiday season isolating.

Trans Lifeline is the first peer support and crisis hotline for transgender people in the U.S. and Canada, whose operators are all transgender.

If you or someone in your life who is transgender needs support over the holidays, the Canadian number for Trans Lifeline is 1 (877) 330-6366.