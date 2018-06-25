

CTVNews.ca Staff





Actor Brigitte Nielsen has given birth to her fifth child at 54 years old.

The Danish model and actress famous for her action movie roles, posing in Playboy magazine, and marriage to Sylvester Stallone, welcomed a daughter named Frida on Friday. People magazine confirmed the birth on Saturday.

Frida is Nielsen's first daughter and fifth child.

Nielsen previously posted several photos documenting her pregnancy to her Instagram account.

She married her fifth husband, Mattia Dessi, in 2006.

News of the birth was captured in a Twitter moment.

