Accounts of 'body checks' at Miss Universe Indonesia shock the nation as contestants speak out

In this image made from video, contestant of Miss Universe Indonesia Priskila Ribka Jelita, centre, flanked by her mother, Maria Napitupulu, left, and lawyer Melisa Anggraini speaks during an interview with the Associated Press Television in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/APTN) In this image made from video, contestant of Miss Universe Indonesia Priskila Ribka Jelita, centre, flanked by her mother, Maria Napitupulu, left, and lawyer Melisa Anggraini speaks during an interview with the Associated Press Television in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/APTN)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social