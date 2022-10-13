Acclaimed Mi'kmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby dies at 46, representatives say

Director Jeff Barnaby of 'Rhymes for Young Ghouls' speaks during the First Peoples Cinema press conference at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 6, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan Director Jeff Barnaby of 'Rhymes for Young Ghouls' speaks during the First Peoples Cinema press conference at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 6, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17

A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.

Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect

The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.

Canada

World

  • Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a 'broken disgrace' after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

  • Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect

    The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.

  • WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE | Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump: 'None of this is normal'

    A defeated Donald Trump orchestrated a multi-part plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a 'staggering betrayal of his oath' of office resulting in the 2021 attack at the Capitol, the Jan. 6 committee declared Thursday.

  • Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17

    A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social