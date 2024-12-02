AC/DC reveals 2025 North American tour. This Canadian city is the only one to make the cut

Big news for AC/DC fans as the heavy metal bigwigs announced Monday they will hit the road next spring. But as of now, there’s only one Canadian show on the docket.

The Australian band, which first formed in 1973, will be bringing their Power Up Tour to Vancouver’s BC Place on April 22, 2025, as part of their 13-stop North American football stadium tour.

Tickets for the B.C. show and all 12 U.S. dates will go on sale Dec. 6 at noon local time.

The full slate of 2025 North American dates include:

April 10: Minneapolis, Minn. - US Bank Stadium

April 14: Arlington, Texas - AT&T Stadium

April 18: Pasadena, Calif. - Rose Bowl

April 22: Vancouver, B.C. - BC Place

April 26: Las Vegas, Nev. - Allegiant Stadium

April 30: Detroit, Mich. - Ford Field

May 4: Foxborough, Mass. - Gillette Stadium

May 8: Pittsburgh, Pa. - Acrisure Stadium

May 12: Landover, Md.- Northwest Stadium

May 16: Tampa, Fla. - Raymond James Stadium

May 20: Nashville, Tenn. - Nissan Stadium

May 24: Chicago, Ill. -Soldier Field

May 28: Cleveland, Ohio - Huntington Bank Field

Power Up, supporting the 2020 album of the same name, will be AC/DC’s first North America tour since the 2017 death of guitarist Malcolm Young who had left the group due to health concerns. The band’s Rock or Bust tour, which kicked off in 2015 and went into 2016, included eight Canadian stops.

The Power Up lineup is expected to consist of Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney.

The band has not released any information regarding support acts for the tour.