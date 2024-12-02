Entertainment

    • AC/DC announces North American stadium tour, Vancouver lone Canadian stop

    British singer Brian Johnson of hard rock band AC/DC performs on stage during the concert at Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP) British singer Brian Johnson of hard rock band AC/DC performs on stage during the concert at Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP)
    Big news for AC/DC fans as the heavy metal bigwigs announced Monday they will hit the road next spring. But as of now, there’s only one Canadian show on the docket.

    The Australian band, which first formed in 1973, will be bringing their Power Up Tour to Vancouver’s BC Place on April 22, 2025, as part of their 13-stop North American football stadium tour.

    Tickets for the B.C. show and all 12 U.S. dates will go on sale Dec. 6 at noon local time.

    The full slate of 2025 North American dates include:

    • April 10: Minneapolis, Minn. - US Bank Stadium
    • April 14: Arlington, Texas - AT&T Stadium
    • April 18: Pasadena, Calif. - Rose Bowl
    • April 22: Vancouver, B.C. - BC Place
    • April 26: Las Vegas, Nev. - Allegiant Stadium
    • April 30: Detroit, Mich. - Ford Field
    • May 4: Foxborough, Mass. - Gillette Stadium
    • May 8: Pittsburgh, Pa. - Acrisure Stadium
    • May 12: Landover, Md.- Northwest Stadium
    • May 16: Tampa, Fla. - Raymond James Stadium
    • May 20: Nashville, Tenn. - Nissan Stadium
    • May 24: Chicago, Ill. -Soldier Field
    • May 28: Cleveland, Ohio - Huntington Bank Field

    Power Up, supporting the 2020 album of the same name, will be AC/DC’s first North America tour since the 2017 death of guitarist Malcolm Young who had left the group due to health concerns. The band’s Rock or Bust tour, which kicked off in 2015 and went into 2016, included eight Canadian stops.

    The Power Up lineup is expected to consist of Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney.

    The band has not released any information regarding support acts for the tour.

