ABC will air an additional 10 'Monday Night Football' games in the U.S. because of writers and actors strikes
ABC will be airing more "Monday Night Football" games than originally planned.
An additional 10 games originally set to appear only on ESPN will be simulcast on ABC. The additional games will be on network television because of the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others.
The strikes, which have been going on for months, have delayed most of the upcoming fall television season.
When the NFL schedule was announced in May, ABC had four exclusive regular-season games -- including Monday night's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers -- and five being part of an ESPN simulcast.
Last Monday's game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills averaged 22.6 million viewers on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. New York's 22-16 overtime victory was the most-watched Monday night game since ESPN took over the package in 2006.
The move also means that ABC has a game all 18 weeks of the regular season along with simulcasts of two playoff games.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
Anyone seen my F-35? U.S. searches for fighter jet after mishap
The U.S. military said on Monday it was still searching for an F-35 fighter jet after a mishap on Sunday near an air base in South Carolina and has asked for the public's help locating it.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo: My most jaw-dropping moments from notable interviews
As she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, Sandie Rinaldo reveals the most jaw-dropping moments from some of her notable interviews with William Shatner, Justin Bieber, Justin Trudeau, Bob Marley and more.
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet ministers, agree to work on stabilizing costs
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
'A lot of work to do': MPs kick off fall sitting with maintained focus on affordability
Affordability was the main issue of the spring, the summer, and is now set to remain the focus this autumn as members of Parliament returned from their ridings to Ottawa to kick off the fall sitting on Monday.
Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search
It wasn't an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World.
Men nearly mauled trying to rescue massive, stranded shark
Incredible video shows a group of men on a Florida beach dragging a stranded shark back into the ocean.
Lawsuits filed by building owner, victim's family in Old Montreal fire that killed 7
The owner of an Old Montreal building where seven people died in a fire last March is suing the city for $7.6 million. Emile Benamor says the city's rules and regulations for heritage properties made it impossible to make some changes or repairs to the building.
Two 13-year-old girls accused of stabbing teenage girl 'numerous times' north of Toronto
Two 13-year-old girls are facing charges after another teen was stabbed 'numerous times' in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan.
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet ministers, agree to work on stabilizing costs
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
Number of kids with E. coli in Calgary following outbreak continues to grow
The number of E. coli cases connected to a Calgary outbreak centred around daycares has grown by six since Saturday, according to health officials.
-
