A Tony Awards like no other, really. Strike leaves Broadway stars to rely on their 'live' muscles
There are a lot of questions surrounding this year's Tony Awards -- and not just about who might win.
The Hollywood writers' strike has left much of Sunday's telecast with unknowns. There will be performances from the nominated musicals, pre-recorded montages of the plays and acceptance speeches. Everything else seems up in the air.
Striking members of the Writers Guild of America have agreed not to picket but won't allow its writers to work on the Tonys, leaving Broadway's biggest night without an established script. Any banter will have to be impromptu.
But if any group of people are best equipped to handle the stress from a live event, it's the Broadway community. Going on without a net just doesn't scare them.
"I think the theatrical community is the one artistic community that is absolutely capable of pulling off a show like this and not having it feel like, `Oh, I'm so scared and nervous!"' says Wayne Brady, who has been on Broadway in "Kinky Boots" and "Chicago" and will be leading a new "The Wiz." It's like, `No, this is what we do. This is what we do.' And I can't wait to see it."
Ariana DeBose's second stint as host is likely to be far different from last year. The Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee will be tasked with gluing it all together.
There's plenty of time to eat up: A 2 1/2-hour pre-show on Pluto TV from 6:30-8 p.m. EDT hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin, and then the three-hour main event led by DeBose on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.
Performances are slated from the nominated casts of "Camelot," "Into the Woods," "& Juliet," "Kimberly Akimbo," "New York, New York," "Parade," "Shucked," "Some Like It Hot" and "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."
In addition, Joaquina Kalukango, the winner of last year's Tony for best performance by a leading actress in a musical, will sing, as well as casts from "A Beautiful Noise" and "Funny Girl." That means there'll be plenty of star power, from Josh Groban to Lea Michele.
A total of 26 Tony Awards will be handed out for a season that had 40 new productions -- 15 musicals, 24 plays and one special engagement. It was the first full season since Broadway returned from the COVID-19 shutdown.
"Some Like It Hot," a musical adaptation of the cross-dressing movie comedy that starred Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, goes into the night with a leading 13 Tony Award nominations.
Broadway shows rely on the Tony Award telecast for exposure, and this year the need is even heightened, with a drop in tourism leaving many shows lighter at the box office than usual.
Stark Sands, who has twice been nominated and will attend this year as part of the musical "& Juliet," calls the telecast "an annual national commercial for Broadway."
"We know how much it means in ticket sales even if you don't win -- just the performance on national television in front of that 3 or 4 million people that are watching," he says.
"I'm bummed that it's not going to be the Tonys that we know, but I'm grateful that they got it over the line and that we will have those very clickable moments of the performances."
Even the location this year -- the United Palace Theatre, in the Washington Heights neighbourhood of Manhattan -- is a new one for the ceremony, many miles from Times Square and the theatre district. A morning telecast rehearsal -- usually open to the public -- has been nixed. The red carpet will be photos only and a list of presenters has not been released.
The strike has darkened late-night TV shows like "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert "and "Saturday Night Live" and delayed the making of scripted TV shows.
The big first awards show during the current strike was the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which had no host and relied on recycled clips and a smattering of pre-recorded acceptance speeches. The strike has also disrupted the PEN America Gala and the Peabody Awards.
Producers may take tips from the 1988 awards, which were also broadcast during a Writers Guild of America walkout. Host Angela Lansbury started the show with an impromptu personal story that connected many of that season's shows as dancers from them appeared behind her.
Among the stars appearing that night were Bernadette Peters, Matthew Broderick, Joel Grey, Gregory Hines, Madonna, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mandy Patinkin, Chita Rivera and Kathleen Turner. Performances included songs from "Anything Goes," Sarafina" and "Into the Woods" and a salute to director and choreographer Michael Bennett, who had died the year before.
The performances were longer than time allotted in recent years and the presenters or winners didn't use prompters. There was a rawness to the telecast, with presenters talking over each other and some poorly framed shots. "The Phantom of the Opera" won best new musical.
There are connections to that night 35 years ago. On Sunday, "Into the Woods" is a nominee, Grey will be honoured with a special Tony for lifetime achievement, and audiences this season said goodbye to "The Phantom of the Opera."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Unemployment rate ticks higher in May for first time in 9 months: StatCan
Canada's jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022 as economists have been watching for any sign of a softening labour market.
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
Bernardo's prison transfer 'slap in the face' for victims' families, Tori Stafford's father says
The father of Tori Stafford, an Ontario girl who was murdered in 2009, says the latest decision to transfer convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison is a 'slap in the face' to all murder victims' families.
'That hurt has been extended': Indigenous leaders in Manitoba share displeasure of Queen Elizabeth II statue being back up
Two years after two statues were knocked down and damaged at the Manitoba Legislature, one is now back up and Indigenous leaders are upset by the decision.
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Donald Trump said Thursday that he was indicted for mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
Ottawa girl set to become the youngest university graduate in Canadian history
Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis is not your typical 12-year-old. She is a child prodigy who's about to become the youngest Canadian to ever graduate from university.
A little white pill, Captagon, gives Syria's Assad a strong tool in winning over Arab states
A little white pill has given Syrian President Bashar Assad powerful leverage with his Arab neighbours, who have been willing to bring him out of pariah status in hopes he will stop the flow of highly addictive Captagon amphetamines out of Syria.
Largest ruby ever to come to auction sells for record-breaking US$34.8 million
A 55.22-carat ruby has become both the largest and most valuable gem of its kind ever to sell at auction, netting US$34.8 million on Thursday.
Poor air quality from fires expected to continue for at least a couple days
Smoke and flames continue to engulf much of Canada, with Alberta imposing new evacuation orders, Manitoba bracing for heavy, lightning-generating thunderstorms and high wildfire risks and poor air quality from coast to coast.
Canada
-
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
-
Ontario police search for 3 children from Muskoka area
Ontario police are searching for three missing children from the Muskoka area.
-
Bernardo's prison transfer 'slap in the face' for victims' families, Tori Stafford's father says
The father of Tori Stafford, an Ontario girl who was murdered in 2009, says the latest decision to transfer convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison is a 'slap in the face' to all murder victims' families.
-
Unemployment rate ticks higher in May for first time in 9 months: StatCan
Canada's jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022 as economists have been watching for any sign of a softening labour market.
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update, highway closure expanded
The number of active wildfires in northern Ontario has grown, but more of them are under control as the fight continues. Here is what you need to know.
-
Ottawa girl set to become the youngest university graduate in Canadian history
Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis is not your typical 12-year-old. She is a child prodigy who's about to become the youngest Canadian to ever graduate from university.
World
-
Philippines evacuates people near Mayon Volcano, where more unrest indicates eruption may be coming
Philippine troops, police and rescue workers began forcibly evacuating residents near Mayon Volcano on Friday as its increasing unrest indicated a violent eruption of one of the country's most active volcanoes is possible within weeks or days.
-
Russian citizen mauled to death by tiger shark off Egypt's Red Sea coast in rare attack
A Russian man died after being mauled by a shark on Thursday off one of Egypt's Red Sea resorts, Egyptian and Russian authorities said.
-
France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy knife attacker
France is calling him "the backpack hero," a young Catholic pilgrim on a walking tour of cathedrals who came face to face with the man who stabbed several children in a park in Annecy.
-
Child victims of stabbing attack in France in critical but stable condition, president visits
France's president travelled Friday to the side of families traumatized by the savage stabbings of four very young children, all said to be in stable condition after emergency surgery, while investigators worked to unravel the motives of a Syrian man taken into custody.
-
Vatican: Pope sitting up, working from an armchair after abdominal surgery
Pope Francis was "progressively improving" and sitting in an armchair working Friday, following surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the Vatican said.
-
Sudan's government declares UN envoy, a mediator in the conflict, no longer welcome
The United Nations envoy to Sudan, a key mediator in the country's brutal conflict, is no longer welcome in the African country, Sudanese authorities say.
Politics
-
Freeland's budget bill passes House after Poilievre pledges to block it
The federal budget implementation bill passed the House of Commons on Thursday, after days of Conservative attempts to block it.
-
Canada sought use of European Union compound in Kabul for fingerprinting, reneged
Canada requested use of the European Union's compound in Kabul to help with tasks such as fingerprinting for those fleeing Afghanistan, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
Health
-
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.
-
A little white pill, Captagon, gives Syria's Assad a strong tool in winning over Arab states
A little white pill has given Syrian President Bashar Assad powerful leverage with his Arab neighbours, who have been willing to bring him out of pariah status in hopes he will stop the flow of highly addictive Captagon amphetamines out of Syria.
-
Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread to her brain
Actress Shannen Doherty is letting her social media followers in on the spread of her breast cancer.
Sci-Tech
-
Government policy tells CRTC to exclude social media users from online streaming bill
Canadians who make content online are to be excluded from future regulations that the Liberal government is imposing on digital giants, a new draft policy shows.
-
Meta previews generative AI tools planned for its platforms
Facebook owner Meta Platforms on Thursday gave employees a sneak peek at a series of AI tools it was building, including ChatGPT-like chatbots planned for Messenger and WhatsApp that could converse using different personas.
-
Scientists find crocodile 'virgin birth' at Costa Rica zoo
Scientists have documented the first-known instance of a 'virgin birth' by a crocodile, which had been living in isolation for 16 years at Costa Rican zoo, according to a study published Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' delivers what matters to fans
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,' 'Daliland,' and 'Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis).'
-
Bell Media touts 'strike-proof' TV slates as Hollywood labour disputes heat up
Executives at Bell Media say they've designed a 'strike-proof' fall television lineup that will carry its banner CTV network and Crave TV and streaming platform through months of potential labour unrest that's already shut down much of Hollywood.
-
Morning maven Marilyn Denis wraps decades-long daytime TV tenure
Daytime mainstay Marilyn Denis makes her final appearance as host of the 'Marilyn Denis Show' on Friday, capping a decades-long run as one of Canada's most enduring television personalities.
Business
-
Unemployment rate ticks higher in May for first time in 9 months: StatCan
Canada's jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022 as economists have been watching for any sign of a softening labour market.
-
Wildfires, smoke having 'huge impact' on some tourism operators across Canada
Raging wildfires and smoky skies across much of Canada have put a damper on travel this summer, resulting in cancelled plans and closed businesses.
-
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly rise, lifted by bull market on Wall Street
Asian shares mostly rose Friday, led by a jump on the Tokyo Stock Exchange where share prices got a boost of optimism from a new bull market on Wall Street.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH
WATCH | Strawberry Moon creates stunning rainbows over Yosemite waterfalls
Photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured lunar rainbows forming over Yosemite National Park waterfalls during the June 2-3 Strawberry Moon.
-
10-year-old girl survives more than 24 hours alone in the rugged Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family
Rescuers in Washington state are praising the resourcefulness of a 10-year-old girl who survived on her own for more than 24 hours in the rugged terrain of the Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family.
-
Largest ruby ever to come to auction sells for record-breaking US$34.8 million
A 55.22-carat ruby has become both the largest and most valuable gem of its kind ever to sell at auction, netting US$34.8 million on Thursday.
Sports
-
In this youth baseball league, fans who mistreat umpires are sentenced to do the job themselves
The April Facebook post hardly seemed like national news at the time for Deptford Little League president Don Bozzuffi. He'd lost patience when two umpires resigned in the wake of persistent spectator abuse. So he wrote an updated code of conduct.
-
Red Sox comfortable with handling of pitcher Matt Dermody after learning of 2021 homophobic tweet
The Boston Red Sox believe they took the proper steps after learning about a homophobic tweet made by pitcher Matt Dermody two years ago.
-
Canada's Fernandez and U.S. partner Townsend advance to doubles final at French Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and American playing partner Taylor Townsend advanced to the women's doubles finals at the French Open on Friday.
Autos
-
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebranding
Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer "into the racing business."
-
Climate activists deflate tires of more than 100 SUVs in Denmark's capital
A group of climate activists claimed responsibility on Wednesday for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark's capital. More than 100 vehicles were vandalized, police said.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police chase 10-year-old driver on Michigan highway
A 10-year-old driving a stolen Buick led Michigan police on a highway chase last month, newly released video shows.