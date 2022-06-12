'A Strange Loop' makes history at Tonys as 'Company' wins 5 awards

Michael R. Jackson, left, accepts the award for best new musical for "A Strange Loop" at the 75th annual Tony Awards, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Michael R. Jackson, left, accepts the award for best new musical for "A Strange Loop" at the 75th annual Tony Awards, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

What's in the bipartisan U.S. gun deal and what's not

A bipartisan group of American senators unveiled an agreement on principle for gun safety legislation Sunday, providing an overview of a forthcoming package of reforms to address one of the nation's most pressing and divisive issues in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., left, and Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif, right, wait for their turn to speak at a rally near Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June 10, 2022, urging Congress to pass gun legislation. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump: Jan. 6 panelists

Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route

Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.

  • Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride

    After the arrest of more than two dozen members of a U.S. white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, including one identified as its founder, LGBTQ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fraught political climate are putting their community increasingly at risk.

    Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday, June 11, 2022, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. (Georji Brown via AP)

  • North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his top deputies have pushed for a crackdown on officials who abuse their power and commit other 'unsound and non-revolutionary acts,' state media reported Monday, as Kim seeks greater internal unity to overcome a COVID-19 outbreak and economic difficulties.

  • WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals

    The head of the World Trade Organization predicted a 'bumpy and rocky' road as the trade body opened its highest-level meeting in 4.5 years Sunday, with issues like pandemic preparedness, food insecurity against the backdrop of Russia's war in Ukraine and overfishing of the world's seas on the agenda.

