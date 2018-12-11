

Relaxnews





The third season sees the Baudelaire orphans atop a mountain, in a submarine, and at the aptly-named Hotel Denouement all while evading capture by Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) and trying to learn more about VFD, the secret organization their late parents belonged to.

Based on the bestselling series of books by Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler), Netflix's Peabody-winning "A Series of Unfortunate Events" recounts the story of the Baudelaire orphans -- Violet, Klaus, and Sunny -- whose evil uncle Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance.

Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes), and Sunny (Presley Smith) will cross paths with Kit Snicket (Allison Williams), The Man With a Beard But No Hair (Richard E. Grant), the Woman with Hair but No Beard (Beth Grant), the Denouement triplets (all played by Max Greenfield), and Ishmael (Peter MacNicol).

They will also finally meet the narrator of the series, Lemony Snicket himself.

“Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudelaire, my name is Lemony Snicket,” says Patrick Warburton's voice as he steps out of a taxi in the trailer.

The third and final season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" will be based on the final four books of the series. It premieres worldwide on January 1, 2019.