A play about the making of 'Jaws' swims toward Broadway
A stage play about the making of the blockbuster movie "Jaws" will soon take a huge bite out of Broadway.
"The Shark is Broken" -- co-written and starring the son of one of the film's stars, the late Robert Shaw -- will land on The Great White Way this summer, fitting for a play about a Great White Shark.
"It is a comedy mostly. We dip into the serious elements, but our intention is to entertain," said Ian Shaw, who will play his father and whose theater credits include "War Horse" and "Common" at the National Theatre and "Much Ado About Nothing" in the West End.
The play is a behind-the-scenes look at the three main actors in the Steven Spielberg movie -- Robert Shaw as shark hunter Quint, Roy Scheider as the police chief and Richard Dreyfuss as an oceanographer. The three actors had a tense time, with many frustrating delays due to the mechanical shark malfunctioning.
"It was a gruelling, difficult shoot," said Shaw. "And there was a clash of personalities, particularly between my father and Richard Dreyfuss. But it's complicated because they were friends as well at times."
Shaw said the play -- which has played at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and London -- has been edited and re-edited ahead of its Broadway bow, which will also be his Broadway debut. He has his family's blessing in exploring a messy time for the three actors.
"In the play, they're all facing up to their demons and they don't always do it brilliantly," he said. "To some extent, I was facing up to the demon of my relationship with my father and, for me, that's been a good process."
"Jaws" is credited for creating Hollywood's blockbuster culture when it hit cinemas in June 1975 and became the highest-grossing film of all time until "Star Wars" came out two years later. It also gave us the classic line "You're gonna need a bigger boat!" and frightened a lot of people from going swimming.
"One of the things I love about that film is the way you don't know where it's going to go next," said Shaw. "It lurches from comedy to horror in a heartbeat. And we tried to do that with the play."
"The Shark is Broken" -- co-written by Shaw and Joseph Nixon, based on interviews and Shaw family stories -- was nominated for best comedy at the 2022 Olivier Awards. It begins performances in New York on July 25 at the John Golden Theatre under Guy Masterson's direction.
It comes to America on the heels of a stage musical also about the making of "Jaws." "Bruce," based on "Jaws" screenwriter Carl Gottlieb's 1975 memoir "The Jaws Log," made its premiere at Seattle Rep in 2022.
That musical -- named after the nickname for the mechanical shark -- centers on a young Spielberg facing poor weather, dangerous water, hostile locals, an exploding budget, endless delays and a highly dysfunctional Bruce to make "Jaws."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
BREAKING | Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
'Carolean' era: Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all 15 countries with King Charles III as head of state have entered a new era. CTVNews.ca speaks to historians to find out what it means to live in the 'Carolean' age.
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish this job' and extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
'Missing in action': gun-control groups chide NDP over noncommital stance on bill
The federal New Democrats are coming under pressure from gun-control advocates to support the Liberals in enacting a permanent ban on assault-style firearms.
Canada
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
-
WestJet pilots still without agreement, head into 21-day 'cooling off' period
Talks between the union that represents WestJet pilots and the company have so far failed to reach an agreement, which means the organization is one step closer toward a possible strike.
-
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
'Great news': Trudeau welcomes Biden running again for U.S. president
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to run for re-election in 2024, calling it 'great news.'
World
-
Long days of gravediggers tell story of Ukraine's war dead
In Ukraine, even the business of death has become routine as funerals are held for soldiers across the country almost every day, at times multiple times a day.
-
Venezuelan Guaido denounces being expelled from Colombia
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said he was expelled from Colombia hours after he crossed the border from Venezuela to try to meet with some participants at Tuesday's international conference to discuss his country's political crisis.
-
Israel marks Memorial Day plagued by divisions, violence
Israel marked its Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks on Tuesday against the backdrop of some of the deepest political divisions in its history and soaring tensions with Palestinians.
-
Pakistani police say electrical shorts caused deadly blasts
Pakistani police said Tuesday the twin blasts that struck a counterterrorism facility in the country's northwest and killed 16 people the previous day were caused by electrical shorts and not a terror attack, as initially suggested.
-
2 killed, 10 wounded as Russian forces hit Ukrainian museum
A Russian missile hit a museum building in a Ukrainian city on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, part of a relentless barrage that comes as Ukraine is readying its forces for an expected spring counteroffensive.
-
Coronation gives tourism boost, but U.K. economy still reeling
The weekend of coronation events starting May 6 will bring a cash infusion to central London businesses, especially hotels, pubs and restaurants, but it won't do much for U.K. residents struggling with an economy on the precipice of recession and a cost-of-living crisis that has stirred months of disruptive strikes by workers seeking pay hikes.
Politics
-
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
-
'Great news': Trudeau welcomes Biden running again for U.S. president
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to run for re-election in 2024, calling it 'great news.'
Health
-
North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions
North Dakota on Monday adopted one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country as Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation banning the procedure throughout pregnancy, with slim exceptions up to six weeks' gestation.
-
Oncologists debate providing patients with fewer cancer treatments, not more
A small group of oncologists is gathering in Kingston, Ont., this week to discuss compassionate care options for cancer patients.
-
How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000.
Sci-Tech
-
Famous Twitter users disavow Musk over verification return
Celebrities, professional athletes and other high-profile Twitter users are once again being verified by the social media platform and they don't know why their blue check marks reappeared -- nor do they seem too happy about it.
-
Artemis II crew: Anticipating cramped quarters on upcoming lunar mission
The Artemis II crew share their thoughts on the upcoming lunar mission that will see them spend ten days in a capsule that measures just five metres in diameter.
-
Huge Titanic plan used in 1912 inquiry into ship's sinking sells for US$243,000
A huge plan of the Titanic used during a 1912 inquiry into the ship's sinking has sold at auction for US$243,000.
Entertainment
-
Tucker Carlson and other high-profile Fox News oustings
Tucker Carlson is the latest high-profile Fox News personality to be forced out by the network, which just last week agreed to pay nearly US$800 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over false election claims.
-
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
-
Harry Belafonte had world's first million-seller album, and other facts to know
Here are some facts about actor-activist Harry Belafonte, who has died at the age of 96.
Business
-
Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News may be ratings bane, advertising boon
Star host Tucker Carlson's abrupt exit from Fox News is likely to hit short-term ratings but could nudge more mainstream advertisers to consider a network they have snubbed for being too partisan, investors and analysts said.
-
Ben & Jerry's co-founder starts nonprofit cannabis company
One of the co-founders of Ben & Jerry's has gone from ice cream to cannabis with a social mission.
-
WestJet pilots still without agreement, head into 21-day 'cooling off' period
Talks between the union that represents WestJet pilots and the company have so far failed to reach an agreement, which means the organization is one step closer toward a possible strike.
Lifestyle
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
-
Inside the Italian village being repopulated by Americans
As foreigners flock to buy old, inexpensive houses in Italy, one group has gone a step further, helping to revive a depopulated town. Irsina, deep in the southern Basilicata region, is home to over 300 non-Italians from 12 different countries, alongside 4,000 local residents.
-
'They're settling in really well': 3 orphaned bear cubs adjusting to new home at Manitoba rescue
Black Bear Rescue Manitoba has some new guests that will be calling the shelter home for the spring and summer months.
Sports
-
Liverpool's most important signing could be off the field
In an offseason when Liverpool is looking to make key signings to compete at the top of the Premier League again, its most important business of all could come off the field.
-
Former sport minister calls for national inquiry citing abuse, misconduct in sport
Canada's former sport minister is calling for 'real leaders to step up' over fears the country may repeat history if the federal government doesn't launch a national inquiry into sports culture.
-
Is NFL hypocritical or hypervigilant in betting punishment?
Sixty years after Paul Hornung and Alex Karras were suspended a full season for wagering on football games, gambling is now as much a part of the NFL spectacle as mock drafts, tailgating and Super Bowl halftime shows.
Autos
-
GM, Samsung plan new EV battery cell factory in U.S.
General Motors and South Korea's Samsung SDI plan to invest more than US$3 billion in building a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in the United States, the companies said Tuesday.
-
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.