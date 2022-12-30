A look back at the famous and influential people we lost in 2022

From musicians and actors to the Queen herself, the world lost a number of beloved and influential figures this past year who made their mark in the worlds of film, music, sports and politics.

Here are some of those notable individuals who died in 2022:

MICHAEL LANG

The famed co-creator of the Woodstock music festival died on Jan. 8 at the age of 77 from a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Lang was just 24 years old when Woodstock took place in August 1969 in New York's Catskill Mountains.

Along with Santana, Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and others, Jimi Hendrix also performed his legendary rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the festival.

Singer Meat Loaf performs in support of Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney at the football stadium at Defiance High School in Defiance, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

MEAT LOAF

Rock superstar Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, died on Jan. 20 at 74.

The rocker was loved for his 1977 album "Bat Out of Hell," one of the best-selling albums in history with more than 40 million copies sold worldwide, and 1993's "Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell," which sold more than 15 million copies and featured the Grammy-winning single "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)."

Meat Loaf also made a number of appearances in film and TV, including "Fight Club," "Glee" and "South Park."

LOUIE ANDERSON

Emmy-winning comedian Louie Anderson died on Jan. 21 at 68 from complications due to cancer.

Growing up in Saint Paul, Minn., Anderson was the 10th of 11 children in his family.

He won the best supporting actor Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Christine Baskets in FX's "Baskets," a role he received three consecutive Emmy nominations for.

His latest book "Hey Mom," a tribute to lessons he learned from his mother, was published in 2018.

MONICA VITTI

Monica Vitti, best known for starring in a number of films directed by Michelangelo Antonioni, died on Feb. 2 at 90.

Born Maria Luisa Ceciarelli in Rome, Vitti starred in the 1960s films "L'Avventura," "La Notte," "Eclisse" ("Eclipse") and "Red Desert," all directed by Antonioni, her lover at that time.

"L'Avventura" won her international attention and in 1974, she won the equivalent of an Italian Oscar for best actress in "Polvere di Stelle," one of five such prizes in her career.

At the time of her death, then-Italian premier Mario Draghi called Vitti "an actress of great irony and extraordinary talent, who won over generations of Italians with her spirit, bravura and beauty. She brought prestige to the Italian cinema around the globe."

In 1995, the Venice Film Festival awarded Vitti a Golden Lion award for career achievement.

DONNY GERRARD

Making a name for himself by singing on Skylark's 1972 hit "Wildflower," Canadian rhythm-and-blues vocalist Donny Gerrard died from cancer on Feb. 3 at 75.

Born in Vancouver, Gerrard started in the industry as a teenager, eventually joining Vancouver act Skylark in the early 1970s.

He later signed as a solo artist on Elton John's Rocket Record Company and picked up more work as a backup singer to John, Bette Midler, Bob Seger, Neil Diamond and Linda Ronstadt.

SALLY KELLERMAN

Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actor Sally Kellerman, known for playing Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the 1970 film "MASH," died on Feb. 24 of heart failure.

Despite being interested in jazz singing at first and signing with Verve Records at 18, Kellerman moved to acting and won a cult following for her appearance as Dr. Elizabeth Dehner in the original "Star Trek."

Her best supporting actress nomination for "MASH" was one of five the film received at the Academy Awards, with hers being the movie's only acting mention.

In 2014, Kellerman earned an Emmy nomination for her recurring role on "The Young and the Restless."

In this May 24, 2012, photo, former U.S. secretary of state Madeleine Albright smiles at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

MADELEINE ALBRIGHT

Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, died on March 23 from cancer at 84.

Once a child refugee from Czechoslovakia, Albright served as America's top diplomat following her nomination by former U.S. president Bill Clinton, becoming the highest-ranking woman in the history of the U.S. government at the time.

Prior to that, she served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, becoming only the second woman to hold that job.

In 2012, former U.S. president Barack Obama awarded Albright the Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honour.

Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale, Sept. 22, 2019, in Franklin, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)

TAYLOR HAWKINS

Taylor Hawkins, who played drums for rock band Foo Fighters for 25 years, died on March 25 at 50 while on tour in South America.

Described by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl as "brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet," Oliver Taylor Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and raised in Laguna Beach, Calif.

He played in the small Southern California band Sylvia before getting his first major gig as a drummer for Canadian singer Sass Jordan.

Hawkins first appeared with Foo Fighters in the band's 1997 video for the song, "Everlong."

ESTELLE HARRIS

Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza's mother on "Seinfeld" and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" movies, died on April 2 at 93.

Harris began tapping into her comedic talents in high school productions, telling People magazine in 1995 that was when she realized she "could make the audience get hysterical."

She made her "Seinfeld" debut in the Emmy Award-winning 1992 episode "The Contest," in which the four central characters challenge each other to refrain from doing what is artfully described only as "that."

BOBBY RYDELL

Sixties teen idol and star of "Bye Bye Birdie" Bobby Rydell died on April 5 from complications due to pneumonia at 79.

Part of a wave of teen idols who emerged after Elvis Presley and before the Beatles, Rydell had nearly three dozen Top 40 singles between 1959 and 1964.

His only significant movie, 1963's "Bye Bye Birdie," was rewritten to give him a major part as the boyfriend of Ann-Margret.

Later, the high school in the '70s musical "Grease" was named after him.

A block of 11th Street where he grew up in his hometown of Philadelphia was renamed Bobby Rydell Boulevard in 1995.

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried performs at a David Lynch Foundation Benefit for Veterans with PTSD on April 30, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

GILBERT GOTTFRIED

Standup comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried, known for his iconic voice and crude jokes, died on April 12 at 67.

From frequent appearances on MTV and a brief stint as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," the Brooklyn-born comic would go on to do frequent voice work and most famously played the parrot Iago in Disney's "Aladdin."

SHANE YELLOWBIRD

Cree country singer Shane Yellowbird died on April 25 at 42.

Best known for the song "Pickup Truck," Yellowbird won the Rising Star Award at the Canadian Country Music Awards in 2007.

Referred as a trailblazer among Indigenous country music singers, he received a Juno Award nomination for country recording of the year in 2008 for "Life Is My Calling Name."

NAOMI JUDD

Naomi Judd, one-half of the Grammy-winning country duo the Judds, died on April 30 at 76.

Together with her daughter, Wynonna, the Judds released six studio albums, won nine Country Music Association Awards, seven awards from the Academy of Country Music and five Grammy Awards, and performed at the 1994 Super Bowl halftime show.

The Judds were among the 2021 inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

RAY LIOTTA

Ray Liotta, known for "Field of Dreams" and "Goodfellas," died on May 26 at 67.

The New Jersey-born actor earned acclaim for his performance as baseball player "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams" with Kevin Costner.

He later portrayed real-life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's 1990 film "Goodfellas" alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

James Caan attends the 2016 Summer TCA "Hallmark Event" on July 27, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

JAMES CAAN

James Caan, known for his role as Sonny Corleone of "The Godfather," died on July 6 at 82.

Breaking out in the 1971 TV movie "Brian's Song," for which he received an Emmy nomination for best actor, Caan's performance as Sonny, the No. 1 enforcer and eldest son of Mafia boss Vito Corleone in 1972's "The Godfather," earned him a best supporting actor nomination at the Oscars.

SHINZO ABE

Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest serving leader, died on July 8 at 67 from an assassination after being shot during a campaign speech.

Known for his nationalist views, Abe became Japan's youngest prime minister in 2006 at 52, although the term lasted a year. He returned to office in 2012 in resigned in 2020.

PAT CARROLL

An Emmy Award winner and the voice of Ursula in Disney's 1989 film "The Little Mermaid," Pat Carroll died on July 30.

Finding her stride in television, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series "Caesar's Hour" in 1956 and won a Grammy in 1980 for the recording of her one-woman show, "Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein."

While not the first choice to portray the witch Ursula in "The Little Mermaid," her rendition of "Poor Unfortunate Souls" would go on to make her one of Disney's most memorable villains.

She also performed the voice of Granny in the English-language dub of Hayao Miyazaki's "My Neighbor Totoro."

Original "Star Trek" cast member Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Ntoya Uhura on the television series, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery," in Los Angeles, Sept. 19, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NICHELLE NICHOLS

After breaking barriers for Black women in Hollywood through her role as Lt. Uhura in the original "Star Trek" series, Nichelle Nichols died on July 30 at 89.

Starting as a singer and dancer in Chicago at 14, Nichols moved to New York nightclubs, working for a time with the Duke Ellington and Lionel Hampton bands before coming to Hollywood.

During the third season of "Star Trek," Nichols' character and William Shatner's Capt. James Kirk shared what was described as the first interracial kiss broadcast on a U.S. TV series.

Nichols would become a regular at "Star Trek" conventions and events through into her 80s.

VIN SCULLY

Vin Scully, the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, died on Aug. 2 at 94 after spending 67 years calling games for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Born Vincent Edward Scully, he played outfield for two years on the Fordham University baseball team but later worked baseball, football and basketball games for the university's radio station.

In 1953, at the age of 25, he became the youngest person to broadcast a World Series Game, a record that still stands today.

Scully was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that year.

In 2016, then-U.S. president Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John attends the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2018. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN

Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, best known for playing Sandy in the film musical "Grease," died on Aug. 8 at 73.

The British-born, Australian-bred star gained prominence with songs such as 1981's "Physical" and is credited with selling more than 100 million records and four Grammy Award wins.

In recent years, Newton-John became known as an advocate for breast cancer survivors and was made a dame in 2019 in recognition of her career and support for cancer research.

ANNE HECHE

Emmy-winning film and television actor Anne Heche died in August at 53 after a car crash left her brain dead.

Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap operate "Another World," winning a Daytime Emmy Award.

She starred alongside Johnny Depp in "Donnie Brasco" and Tommy Lee Jones in "Volcano," and was part of the ensemble cast in the original "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

Her three-year relationship with Ellen DeGeneres made them one of Hollywood's first openly gay couples.

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, June 28, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool via AP)

QUEEN ELIZABETH II

On Sept. 8, the world was rocked by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at 96.

Her 70-year reign makes her the United Kingdom's longest serving monarch.

Elizabeth II became the most widely travelled head of state in the world, with her 22 official tours to Canada the most of any Commonwealth country.

The U.K., Canada and the world mourned her passing during her state funeral service on Sept. 19.

KEN STARR

Ken Starr, the former judge and attorney whose probe into former U.S. president Bill Clinton led to his impeachment, died on Sept. 13 at 76.

The youngest person to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit at 37, Starr later gathered evidence of Clinton's sexual encounters with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

His final report, which concluded Clinton had lied under oath among other charges, led to the former president's impeachment, although he was later acquitted in a Senate trial.

Starr was later recruited in 2020 to help Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial.

Coolio appears at the 2015 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 25, 2015. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

COOLIO

One of hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s, rapper Coolio died on Sept. 28 at 59.

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., Coolio won a Grammy Award for best solo rap performance for the 1995 hit and No. 1 single "Gangsta's Paradise."

The honour came amid a fierce feud between hip-hop communities on west and east coasts that would eventually take the lives of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.

"Fantastic Voyage," the opening track on his 1994 debut album, "It Takes a Thief," reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, central London, for the world premiere of "Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2," the last film in the series on July 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File)

ROBBIE COLTRANE

Robbie Coltrane, known for playing Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" franchise, died on Oct. 14 at 72.

The Scottish actor, whose other roles include playing Dr. Edward "Fitz" Fitzgerald in the '90s crime show "Cracker," and a Russian crime boss in the James Bond movies "GoldenEye" and "The World is Not Enough," portrayed the loveable half-giant Hagrid in all eight of the "Harry Potter" movies from 2001 to 2011.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the film franchise, previously called Coltrane "one of the funniest people" he has met who "used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set."

LESLIE JORDAN

Emmy Award winner and actor on "Will & Grace" Leslie Jordan died on Oct. 24 at 67.

Jordan won an outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for his part as Beverly Leslie in "Will & Grace."

Along with championing greater LGBTQ2S+ visibility, Jordan became a social media star, amassing 5.8 million followers on Instagram by the time of his death and another 2.3 million on TikTok.

PETER MCNAB

A longtime NHL forward and commentator for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter McNab died on Nov. 6 at 70.

Born in Vancouver, McNab grew up in San Diego and played 14 seasons in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils.

He finished with 363 goals and 450 assists in 995 career regular-season games and helped the Sabres to the 1975 Stanley Cup final, where they were beaten in six games by Philadelphia.

He was with the Avalanche as a commentator for the team's inaugural season in 1995-96 and was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2021.

IRENE CARA

Winner of an Oscar, Golden Globe and two Grammy Awards, singer and actress Irene Cara died in late November at 63.

The '80s icon had three Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Breakdance," "Fame" and "Flashdance ... What A Feeling," which spent six weeks at No. 1.

CHRISTINE MCVIE

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie died on Nov. 30 at 79.

McVie is the first death among Fleetwood Mac's most famous lineup that included Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, drummer Mick Fleetwood and ex-husband, bassist John McVie.

Born Christine Anne Perfect in Bouth, Lancashire, in the United Kingdom, McVie came from a musical family and played piano since childhood.

She eventually joined Britain's emerging blues scene and by 1970 had joined Fleetwood Mac.

The band sold tens of millions of records from 1975 to 1980, with the 1977 release "Rumours" among the bestselling albums of all time.

Fleetwood Mac was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

BOB MCGRATH

The actor and musician Bob McGrath, known for portraying one of the first regular characters on the show "Sesame Street," died on Dec. 4 at 90.

A founding cast member of "Sesame Street" when it premiered in 1969, McGrath played the friendly neighbour Bob Johnson and made his final appearance in 2017.

Growing up in Illinois, McGrath was a singer in the '60s series "Sing Along With Mitch" and also had a successful singing career in Japan.

Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO's "Girls" on Jan. 5, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

KIRSTIE ALLEY

Actress Kirstie Alley, known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers," died on Dec. 5 at 71 after a brief battle with cancer.

Born in Wichita, Kansas, Alley had a standout role in 1982's "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" and would later play the lead opposite Ted Danson in the latter part of "Cheers" as bar manager Rebecca Howe.

She won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series in 1991 for "Cheers" and for lead actress in a miniseries or special for 1994's "David's Mother."

Alley later found TV success in the late '90s with the series "Veronica's Closet," for which she received another Emmy nod.

MAXI JAZZ

Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of British band Faithless, died on Dec. 23 at 65.

Formed in England in 1995, the dance group is best known for the hits "Insomnia" and "God is a DJ."

In a tribute posted to Facebook, the band called Jazz "a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible."

JEAN PARE

Canadian cookbook star Jean Pare, best known for writing more than 200 Company's Coming books, died on Christmas Eve at 95.

Born in Irma, Alta., Pare and her son, Grant Lovig, created Canada's largest publisher of cookbooks, Company's Coming Publishing, in 1980 in Edmonton.

A recipient of the Order of Canada, Pare sold more than 30 million cookbooks over 30 years.

KATHY WHITWORTH

Golfer Kathy Whitworth, who won more times than any other player on a single professional tour, died on Christmas Eve at 83.

With a record 88 wins, Whitworth's LPGA Tour victories spanned nearly a quarter-century.

She won six majors and broke Mickey Wright's record of 82 career wins after capturing the Lady Michelob in the summer of 1982.

Although she never won the U.S. Women's Open, Whitworth became the first woman to earn US$1 million on the LPGA.

Her last win came in 1985 at the United Virginia Bank Classic.

IAN TYSON

Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson died on Dec. 29 at 89.

A part of Toronto's burgeoning folk movement, which included the likes of Gordon Lightfoot, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, the Victoria native is the recipient of a Juno Award for male country vocalist of the year, a Governor General's Performing Arts Award and the Order of Canada.

Together with his now former wife Sylvia Fricker, the two released their breakthrough album "Four Strong Winds" in 1964.

After their marriage ended, Tyson moved back West to return to his ranch life, training horses and cowboying in Pincher Creek, Alta., which later influenced his songwriting.

He and Sylvia are inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Ian Tyson also was named to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame and Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

Influential fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, credited for her role in the punk movement, died on Dec. 29 at 81.

Born in the Derbyshire village of Glossop, England, Westwood began her fashion career in the 1970s with her radical approach to urban street style.

Self-taught with no formal training, she told Marie Claire magazine she learned how to make her own clothes as a teenager by following patterns.

Westwood was named designer of the year by the British Fashion Council in 1990 and 1991 and was honoured several times by Queen Elizabeth II.

In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pele attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

PELE

Brazilian soccer legend Pele, who won a record three World Cups, died on Dec. 29 at 82 from multiple organ failure as a result of colon cancer.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, in the small city of Tres Coracoes, "The King" emerged on the world stage at 17 during the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, becoming the youngest player ever at the tournament. He scored two goals in Brazil's 5-2 victory over the host country in the final.

He was limited to two games due to injury when Brazil retained its world title in 1962 but won his third World Cup in Mexico in 1970, scoring a goal in Brazil's 4-1 victory over Italy.

His goal totals vary from 650 in league matches to 1,281 for all senior matches and some low-level competition.

He played 114 matches with Brazil, scoring a record 95 goals, including 77 in official matches.

His fame also extended beyond soccer through roles in TV, movies and music.

With files from CTVNews.ca, The Canadian Press, The Associated Press and CNN