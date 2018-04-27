

Relaxnews





Less than a week after releasing his latest album "KOD," J. Cole revealed in a Twitter Q&A that he has a second, deluxe edition on the way.

The rapper took to Twitter to answer questions from fans, revealing, among other things, that he prepared two versions of "KOD," one that was done in two weeks and a second -- the one that saw the light of day -- that took six months to finish.

That earlier version is to form the basis of the album's deluxe edition, including some "extra scenes that didn't make the final cut," he told fans.

"KOD," which dropped last Friday, is the artist's first album since 2016's "4 Your Eyez Only." Earlier this week, Cole released a video for the track "Kevin's Heart" featuring the actor and comedian Kevin Hart

First version of album was done in 2 weeks. Final version of KOD that got released took 6 months total https://t.co/WxF7qvJCcH — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 26, 2018