A decades-old cassette revealed an unreleased Luther Vandross cover of a Beatles classic
Singer Luther Vandross sings former Beatle George Harrison's song 'My Sweet Lord' during a tribute to Harrison and other artists during a reflective moment at the 29th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles January 9, 2002. (Mike Blake / Reuters via CNN Newsource)
Share
A musical gem was recently uncovered from the vaults of the Luther Vandross Estate — a soulful, never-before-heard rendition of The Beatles’ song “Michelle.”
The cassette tape was simply labelled June 1, 1989. On Thursday, a new music video of Vandross’ rendition of “Michelle” is set to debut on YouTube. Details surrounding the recording remain a mystery. The finished song was found by Vandross’ longtime dear friend and background vocalist, Fonzi Thornton, while visiting the family to search through musical archives.
This discovery adds to a catalog of musical milestones that solidified Vandross as an R&B genre-defining artist. An eight-time Grammy winner, Vandross also collaborated with artists including Dionne Warwick, David Bowie, Aretha Franklin and Mariah Carey.
The director of the “Michelle” music video, Darrin James, aimed for the visuals to be “scrappy and ingenuitive,” inspired by the French New Wave era and Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It.”
The song will be featured on “Never Too Much: Greatest Hits,” a compilation from Sony Music available December 13.
The Beatles’ “Michelle,” written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, won the Grammy for song of the year in 1967. Vandross’ version transformed the original by adding a more slow, soulful romance with layers of background vocals.
“He was a boss from the beginning. He had vision and an idea of how he wanted it to go down, and that’s how it went down,” Thornton, who met Vandross at 15, reflected on their early days together:
Vandross died in 2005 at age 54. His life and entertainment career are celebrated in the upcoming CNN film “Luther: Never Too Much,” directed Dawn Porter. The film will premiere on Jan. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that Moscow has tested a new intermediate-range missile in a strike on Ukraine, and he warned that it could use the weapon against countries that have allowed Kyiv to use their missiles to strike Russia.
Taylor Swift is officially back in Toronto for round two. The popstar princess's motorcade was seen driving along the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon, making its way to the downtown core ahead of night four of ‘The Eras Tour’ at the Rogers Centre.
A recent lawsuit alleges Linda McMahon, who U.S. President-elect Donald Trump tapped to lead the Department of Education, knowingly enabled the sexual exploitation of children by a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) employee as early as the 1980s — allegations she denies.
Brazil's federal police said Thursday they indicted former President Jair Bolsonaro and 36 other people on charges of attempting a coup to keep him in office after his electoral defeat in the 2022 elections.
A woman told police that she was sexually assaulted in 2017 by Pete Hegseth after he took her phone, blocked the door to a California hotel room and refused to let her leave, according to a detailed investigative report made public late Wednesday.
The US government formally proposed a partial breakup of Google on Wednesday, urging a federal judge to force a sale of the company’s Chrome web browser after a landmark ruling this year found that Google had violated US antitrust law with its search business.
A Dallas anesthesiologist was sentenced Wednesday to 190 years in prison for injecting a nerve-blocking agent and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluid at a surgical center where he worked, leading to the death of a coworker and causing cardiac emergencies for several patients.
Astronomers have captured the first close-up image of a star beyond our galaxy, taken during a dramatic moment near the end of the star’s life. In it, the 'behemoth' star appears to puff out gas and dust, a critical final step before exploding in a supernova.
Taylor Swift is officially back in Toronto for round two. The popstar princess's motorcade was seen driving along the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon, making its way to the downtown core ahead of night four of ‘The Eras Tour’ at the Rogers Centre.
The US government formally proposed a partial breakup of Google on Wednesday, urging a federal judge to force a sale of the company’s Chrome web browser after a landmark ruling this year found that Google had violated US antitrust law with its search business.
It’s fair to say 2024 has been quite a year for Italian tennis, especially for Jasmine Paolini who capped the best season of her career by winning the decisive match in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals against Slovakia to secure Italy’s first title in 11 years.
Northvolt AB has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, but said the move will not jeopardize the manufacturer's planned electric vehicle battery plant in Quebec — though hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars invested in the parent company could be lost.
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
Taylor Swift is officially back in Toronto for round two. The popstar princess's motorcade was seen driving along the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon, making its way to the downtown core ahead of night four of ‘The Eras Tour’ at the Rogers Centre.
The student union at the University of Ottawa says it will consider pulling its participation from the U-Pass, which provides discounted transit fares for students, if the city goes forward with hiking student transit fees and violating the program’s contract.
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard tabled an economic update on Thursday with $2.1 billion in new spending over five years amid what he described as a stronger-than-expected recovery from last year's economic slowdown.
Northvolt AB has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, but said the move will not jeopardize the manufacturer's planned electric vehicle battery plant in Quebec — though hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars invested in the parent company could be lost.
The Grey Cup Champion has officially been crowned for the 2024 season and once again it did not go to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. On Thursday, General Manager, Jeremy O'Day, spoke to media to break down another year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.