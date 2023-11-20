A$AP Rocky must stand trial on charges he fired gun at former friend, judge rules
A Los Angeles judge ruled Monday that there is enough evidence for A$AP Rocky to stand trial on charges that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator on the streets near a Hollywood hotel in 2021.
Superior Court Judge M.L. Villar made the ruling at at a preliminary hearing, after hearing roughly a day and a half of testimony from two witnesses. Rocky, who gave no visible reaction to the decision, has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.
The 35-year-old rapper, fashion mogul and two-time Grammy nominee is in a relationship with Rihanna, with whom he has two young sons.
He could get up to 24 years in prison if convicted on all charges, prosecutors said.
Villar said "the totality of the video and testimony" shows there is sufficient evidence for the defendant to go to trial. She emphasized that preliminary hearings have a much lower evidence standard than a trial.
"We're not disappointed, not surprised, we expected to go to trial, we've been planning for trial all along," Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, said outside court. "Rocky is going to be vindicated when all this is said and done, without question."
At the first day of the hearing, which resumed Monday after a long delay, Terell Ephron testified that he and Rocky, a friend since childhood, had belonged to the same collective of musicians and artists at their New York high school.
He said their relationship had started to go sour and resulted in the standoff in Hollywood on Nov. 6, 2021, when he said Rocky first pulled a gun on him, and in a later confrontation fired shots that grazed Ephron's knuckles.
"You need nothing more than Mr. Ephron's testimony by itself," Deputy District Attorney Paul Przelomiec told the judge before her ruling, adding that the surveillance video that captured parts of the incident "corroborates exactly what Mr. Ephron said."
Tacopina countered that "there are some real problems with the testimony of the complainant," adding, "I think there's not enough evidence."
Tacopina established while questioning a police detective earlier Monday that seven officers who searched a sidewalk and street about 20 minutes after the shots were allegedly fired found no evidence of the shooting, and that a pair of 9-mm shell casings in police possession were recovered by Ephron, who returned to the scene about an hour after the standoff.
Tacopina played body camera video of the officers, who searched the ground for about 10 minutes. Ephron, who first went to police to report the incident two days later, turned over the shell casings, which the detective said had no recoverable fingerprints on them.
Prosecutors played a video from near the scene where no people are initially visible, but what sounds like two gunshots can be heard. Then a man comes running around a corner, then slows to a walk. The man's identity is not clear in the video, but LAPD Det. Frank Flores testified they have established it is Rocky.
Flores testified that no 9-mm pistol was recovered when a search warrant was served on Rocky.
Prosecutors showed a still from surveillance video showing a man in a hooded sweatshirt whose face is not visible holding what appears to be a gun, along with another image from the same video showing the face of the man in the sweatshirt, with no gun visible. Flores testified that the images led them to establish it was Rocky.
Tacopina, who is also representing Donald Trump in his New York criminal case, pressed the detective on the weapon, suggesting police had no way of knowing whether it was a loaded or even real gun.
"That gun or whatever it was was not tested, right?" Tacopina asked. "No, it was never recovered," Flores said.
Tacopina asked, "You're not sure if it's an operable gun or a non-operable gun or whatever?"
"Without having it, I can't tell you whether it's operable," the detective replied.
Tacopina also tried to cast doubt on the minor injury to Ephron's hand, questioning why he waited until he returned to New York to seek medical treatment.
He showed the detective a photo of the scraped fingers and said, sarcastically, "It's a miracle he survived that shooting."
The judge admonished him, one of several times she told Tacopina to change his tone.
Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in the case in April, and charged in August. He arrived in the courtroom Monday morning wearing a dark suit, sunglasses and a face mask, after spending the weekend at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, where he had a prominent role as Puma's creative director in the clothing brand's partnership with F1.
He has released little music in recent years, and has become better known as the romantic partner, fellow fashion influencer and co-parent of Rihanna, with whom he had a second son in May. His first two studio albums in 2013 and 2015 both went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Asked outside court whether Rocky would ask Rihanna, who did not attend the preliminary hearings, to attend his trial, Tacopina responded, "He would never subject his family, he wants to shield them, he's handling it like Rocky would handle something, he protects his family."
Rocky also became an unlikely cause for then-U.S. president Donald Trump, who said he was trying to get the rapper freed and returned to the U.S. when he was jailed after a brawl in Sweden in 2019. He was found guilty of assault at trial but was given a "conditional sentence" that meant no additional jail time.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland's economic update to include new housing loans, short-term rental tax changes
The Canadian government's fall economic update coming Tuesday will include new money to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, CTV News has confirmed.
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine-laced Gatorade
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
It will soon be cheaper to head to Europe than to fly from Newfoundland to Labrador
The announcement of a publicly-subsidized flight from St. John’s to London, U.K., next summer is highlighting a frustrating truth for some rural residents of the province: It will soon be cheaper to go to Europe than to travel from Newfoundland to Labrador.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
Documentary about Buffy Sainte-Marie wins International Emmy Award
A documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie, made before her Indigenous ancestry was called into question, has won an International Emmy Award.
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.
Pro-Palestine protesters block train tracks in Winnipeg
Protesters blocked a CN rail line in Winnipeg Monday calling for a ceasefire amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Ad execs encourage X CEO Linda Yaccarino to quit after Elon Musk’s antisemitic embrace
A 'groundswell' of advertising executives have urged X chief executive Linda Yaccarino to resign from her role at the embattled social media company in the wake of an advertiser exodus and scrutiny over owner Elon Musk’s antisemitic remarks on the platform, according to marketing industry veteran Lou Paskalis.
Canada
-
Pro-Palestine protesters block train tracks in Winnipeg
Protesters blocked a CN rail line in Winnipeg Monday calling for a ceasefire amid the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine-laced Gatorade
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
-
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
-
Are you an international student working more than 20 hours per week? We want to hear from you
The federal government will once again be limiting international students to working 20 hours per week starting next year. If you are an international student affected by this, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
-
Salary disclosures on job postings a step forward in pay equity, experts say
In the wake of recent transparency legislation proposed in Ontario and enacted in B.C. that will require employers to include salary ranges in public job postings, some experts say these laws are a step in the right direction towards closing the pay equity gap.
World
-
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands
Israeli forces pressed their offensive against Hamas in northern Gaza on Monday, battling militants around a hospital where thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering for weeks, and where despite the fighting health officials managed to evacuate some of the wounded.
-
Italy is outraged by the death of a young woman in the latest suspected case of domestic violence
Italy has erupted in outrage over the death of a young woman, allegedly at the hands of her possessive ex-boyfriend, with the Italian premier vowing to crack down further on domestic violence that has claimed the lives of more than 50 women so far this year.
-
Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes about his age
Two Thanksgiving turkeys played their part Monday in an annual holiday tradition at the White House: a president sparing them from becoming someone's dinner.
-
3 teen girls plead guilty, get 20 years in carjacking, dragging death of 73-year-old woman
Three teenage girls involved in the dragging death of a woman whose arm was severed during a carjacking in New Orleans last year pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges and were sentenced to 20 years in prison.
-
The leader of a Dutch far-right party gets assaulted with a beer bottle 2 days before election
The leader of a far-right Dutch populist party was hit on the head with a beer bottle Monday in an attack that took place two days before the Netherlands holds a general election.
-
Police in Haiti detain a new suspect in the 2021 slaying of President Jovenel Moise
Authorities in Haiti on Monday arrested a new suspect in the July 2021 slaying of President Jovenel Moise. Macky Kessa, mayor of the southern coastal city of Jacmel, was detained but has not been charged, his attorney, Jimmy Jean-Baptiste, told The Associated Press.
Politics
-
Freeland's economic update to include new housing loans, short-term rental tax changes
The Canadian government's fall economic update coming Tuesday will include new money to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, CTV News has confirmed.
-
'Harrowing and heartbreaking': Liberal, Conservative MPs show solidarity with Israel
A small group of Liberal and Conservative MPs are in Israel as part of what they say is a bipartisan trip to show solidarity with the country as it grieves a gruesome attack by Hamas and comes under scrutiny for deaths in the Gaza Strip.
-
Changing Armed Forces policies is slow and labour-intensive, external monitor says
The military is finalizing a policy change to abolish its definition of sexual misconduct and to use the Criminal Code definition for sexual assault. The change, which is expected to be ready for approval by the end of the year, is among the 48 recommendations from former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour in a scathing report about military culture in May 2022.
Health
-
Some nurse practitioners in Canada not being paid for administering MAID
Demand for medical assistance in dying (MAID) is growing across the country, many provinces do not have a mechanism for nurse practitioners to take on independent work and be paid for it, so Ellen Gretsinger does the work for free.
-
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
-
Prevention key to cutting cyberattacks in hospitals, protecting patients: researchers
Hospitals must do more to protect patients' personal data from cyberattacks that can lead to disruptions in care, urges an article published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Sci-Tech
-
Company that created ChatGPT is thrown into turmoil after Microsoft hires its ousted CEO
The company that created ChatGPT was thrown into turmoil Monday after Microsoft hired its ousted CEO and many employees threatened to follow him in a conflict that centered in part on how to build artificial intelligence that's smarter than humans.
-
Prevention key to cutting cyberattacks in hospitals, protecting patients: researchers
Hospitals must do more to protect patients' personal data from cyberattacks that can lead to disruptions in care, urges an article published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
-
U.K. leader Rishi Sunak urges world to use AI and science to end malnutrition
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that the U.K. is setting up a new science initiative to help develop flood-tolerant rice, disease-resistant wheat and other crops that are more resilient to climate change.
Entertainment
-
Snoop Dogg reveals his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote smokeless fire pits
It turns out Snoop Dogg isn't quitting his love for cannabis. On Monday, Snoop Dogg revealed that his 'giving up smoke' announcement was all a ruse to promote a brand of smokeless fire pits.
-
A$AP Rocky must stand trial on charges he fired gun at former friend, judge rules
A Los Angeles judge ruled Monday that there is enough evidence for A$AP Rocky to stand trial on charges that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator on the streets near a Hollywood hotel in 2021.
-
Ontario's runaway llamas have distinct voices, according to Alan Tudyk
Alan Tudyk gave a spontaneous voice impression of three runaway llamas on CTV's Your Morning. Here's what the voices of Todd, Luke and Llewis sound like to the actor.
Business
-
Canadian airlines rank last for on-time arrivals in North America
A new report says the country's two biggest airlines ranked last for on-time performance among large North American carriers last month.
-
Ad execs encourage X CEO Linda Yaccarino to quit after Elon Musk’s antisemitic embrace
A 'groundswell' of advertising executives have urged X chief executive Linda Yaccarino to resign from her role at the embattled social media company in the wake of an advertiser exodus and scrutiny over owner Elon Musk’s antisemitic remarks on the platform, according to marketing industry veteran Lou Paskalis.
-
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.
Lifestyle
-
Dogs are coming down with an unusual respiratory illness in several U.S. states
Veterinary laboratories in several states are investigating an unusual respiratory illness in dogs, and encouraging people to take basic precautions to keep their pets healthy as veterinarians try to pin down what's making the animals sick.
-
Not just kid play: Toy companies aim more products at older adults
Toymakers are tweaking original classic games or coming out with new ones that embrace an audience that's been around for a while: people over 65 years old. The products are being marketed as a way for older folks to sharpen their brain skills as well as allay loneliness.
-
Phillip found! The Price is Right contestant who lost trip to New Westminster accepts offer to visit for free
After a contestant on The Price is Right lost a trip to New Westminster, the hashtag #SearchForPhillip was born. On Sunday, CTV News found that contestant, an Arizona retiree named Phillip Fitzpatrick.
Sports
-
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
-
Oscar Pistorius will have another chance at parole on Friday after nearly a decade in prison
Oscar Pistorius will have a second chance at parole at a hearing on Friday after he was wrongly ruled ineligible for early release from prison in March.
-
Messi World Cup shirts will be auctioned. Sotheby's thinks they could fetch record over US$10 million
Sotheby's is to auction six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina's winning run at last year's soccer World Cup in Qatar and thinks they could become the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia ever sold at potentially more than US$10 million.
Autos
-
U.S. opens investigation into Hyundai, Kia recalls of 6.4 million vehicles over fire risks
U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.
-
The District of Columbia is combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags
Jeff Pena contacted his father as soon as he heard that police were passing out auto tracking devices to try to stem a sharp increase in carjackings, auto thefts and other crimes in the nation's capital.
-
Ford and Stellantis workers join those at GM in approving contract settlement that ended UAW strikes
The United Auto Workers union overwhelmingly ratified new contracts with Ford and Stellantis, that along with a similar deal with General Motors will raise pay across the industry, force automakers to absorb higher costs and help reshape the auto business as it shifts away from gasoline-fueled vehicles.