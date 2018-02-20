

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Fred Rogers is gone but definitely not forgotten.

The genial host of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" is being celebrated this year on the 50th anniversary of his first broadcast with a PBS special, a documentary movie, a stamp and an upcoming feature-length film starring Tom Hanks.

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" offered a soft, goofy haven for kids in sharp contrast to the louder, more animated competition.

The final episode of what his widow calls "a comfortable lap" aired August 2001 but Rogers' heartfelt, simple lessons offer a comfort blanket in times of stress.