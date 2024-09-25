Entertainment

    • 50 Cent's Diddy docuseries is heading to Netflix

    Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson attends the Starz premiere of 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 4 at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by CJ Rivera / Invision / AP) Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson attends the Starz premiere of 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 4 at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by CJ Rivera / Invision / AP)
    One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ biggest critics has announced he has a docuseries coming about the embroiled producer’s legal issues. Rapper and actor 50 Cent shared on social media Wednesday a Variety report that states his project about Combs has found a home at Netflix.

    “I been telling y’all about all this weird s**t, I don’t do NO puffy party’s,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “You didn’t believe me 🤨but I bet you believe me now!”

    Combs faces up to life in prison if convicted for his indictment in the Southern District of New York on counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

    Alexandria Stapleton is directing the project, currently in production, according to Variety

    “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent and Stapleton said in a joint statement to the publication. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

    50 Cent first announced his plans for the docuseries in May, which some initially doubted was real given his history of trolling Combs on social media.

    The two men have long had an acrimonious relationship.

    In 2006, 50 Cent released a diss track “The Bomb,” which featured sounds of gunfire and his allegation that Combs knew the identity of the killer of Christopher Wallace, a rapper known as The Notorious B.I.G., who was both a protégée and best friend to Combs.

    Wallace was gunned down in Los Angeles in March 1997 as he and his crew, which included Combs, were traveling in a caravan. Combs was in a different vehicle from the one Wallace was in at the time Wallace was shot.

    No one has ever been charged with the murder.

    In his diss track, 50 raps, “I guess this means I won’t be invited to the White Parties in the Hamptons,” referencing Combs’ famous soirees held in the upscale New York community.

    50 Cent has also said he believes Combs is connected to the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

    Combs called such allegations “nonsense” in a 2016 interview with the syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club.” He has never been charged in connection to either case.

    No further details about the project were released. CNN has reached out to representatives for both 50 Cent and Netflix for comment.

