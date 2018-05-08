

CTVNews.ca Staff





The annual Cannes Film Festival kicks off in France this week following several seismic shifts in the movie industry – including a few of the festival’s own doing.

Scroll down or click here to vote in our poll of the day

With questions about the treatment of women and the place of movie-streaming services in Hollywood, there will be plenty to talk about beyond the movies themselves at the festival, which runs from Tuesday until May 19.

Here are the big off-screen storylines to watch at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival.

#MeToo and #Timesup

This marks the first Cannes festival since the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse story blew up, triggering tough conversations about consent, power and sexual harassment in the film industry and society in general.

Weinstein was a prominent figure at the festival for two decades, debuting films, swinging deals with some of the industry’s top figures and allegedly committing several of the assaults of which he is accused. Now, with the man a pariah in the industry, the festival is looking to distance itself from his legacy.

Part of that effort includes highlighting the contributions of women. Several prominent women are being recognized this year, including Cate Blanchett, who was named President of the Jury, and “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins, who is slated to receive the Women in Motion award.

Blanchett is also part of the Time’s Up movement, as are fellow jurors Ava DuVernay, Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux. But, while the Palme d’Or jury features several women, only three of the 21 films up for consideration were directed by females.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux has characterized this year as “a great renewal” following the Weinstein scandal.

The festival has also set up a hotline for victims of sexual harassment.

No selfies

Okay, so not all of Fremaux’s changes are forward-thinking. He’s banned selfies on the red carpet for the first time this year, in an effort to keep the celebrities moving for the highly-orchestrated events. It’s a move that has irked many fans, especially in an era when the selfie has arguably replaced the autograph as proof of encountering a celeb.

The no-selfies edict joins another unpopular rule at Cannes, which prohibits women from walking the red carpet in flats.

No Netflix

No decision has caused more consternation and outcry than Fremaux’s move to effectively ban Netflix and other streaming services from the festival. Cannes has banned all films that lack theatrical distribution – i.e. films that debut directly on streaming services – in a move seen as a direct attack on Netflix and its rival, Amazon. French law effectively ties the hands of such services, because any films they do distribute in theatres must wait three years to hit streaming services in the country.

Both studios have been aggressively moving to generate their own content – including feature films – and have been buying up films at festivals such as Cannes and Sundance.

Traditionalists have had the knives out for Netflix for some time, arguing that it’s killing French theatres by releasing films straight to its home streaming service.

Audiences were fiercely divided at last year’s Cannes festival, where raucous cheers and boos rang out for Netflix’s “Okja” and “The Meyerowitz Stories.”

Netflix withdrew Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” and the Orson Welles film “The Other Side of the Wind” from this year’s competition.